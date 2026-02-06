IND vs ENG U19 Final: Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar Hail Ayush Mhatre-Led Team India for Historic Sixth World Cup Title

For the sixth time in ICC Men’s U19 World Cup history, India are champions! Thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive innings, India set a massive total of 402 and then bowled out England for 311, winning the final by 100 runs.

India clinched their sixth Under-19 World Cup, the most by any nation, sparking excitement among fans, current and former cricketers, and cricket pundits, creating a huge buzz across social media.

Here are reactions

India’s cricketing talent shines! Proud of our U-19 team for bringing home the World Cup. The team has played very well through the tournament, showcasing exceptional skill. This win will inspire several young sportspersons too. Best wishes to the players for their upcoming… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2026

Congratulations to the U-19 Indian team for lifting the World Cup once again. Our domination in the age group cricket and beyond continues. Well done to the whole squad and the support staff. 👏🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 6, 2026

𝗖.𝗛.𝗔.𝗠.𝗣.𝗜.𝗢.𝗡.𝗦 🏆 Congratulations to India U19 on winning the ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2026 👏👏 Their historic 6⃣th title 🫡 Take. A. Bow 🙇 #U19WorldCup — BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2026

Congratulations to our Under-19 men's team on the phenomenal World Cup victory! Your composure, fearlessness and determination is what defines the Gen Z of India, today. This sixth U-19 World Cup title is a proud statement of Indian cricket's future. Well played, champions. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 6, 2026

UNDER-19 WORLD CUP CHAMPION. Waht a dominating performance . Congratulations Team India 🇮🇳❤️ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 6, 2026

Vaibhav Suryavanshi And Ayush Mhatre will seen playing in IPL for Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings respectively.