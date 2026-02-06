IND vs ENG U19 Final: Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar Hail Ayush Mhatre-Led Team India for Historic Sixth World Cup Title

For the sixth time in ICC Men’s U19 World Cup history, India are champions! Thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive innings, India set a massive total of 402 and then bowled out England for 311, winning the final by 100 runs.
India clinched their sixth Under-19 World Cup, the most by any nation, sparking excitement among fans, current and former cricketers, and cricket pundits, creating a huge buzz across social media.
Here are reactions
India’s cricketing talent shines!
Proud of our U-19 team for bringing home the World Cup. The team has played very well through the tournament, showcasing exceptional skill. This win will inspire several young sportspersons too. Best wishes to the players for their upcoming…
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2026
Congratulations to the U-19 Indian team for lifting the World Cup once again. Our domination in the age group cricket and beyond continues. Well done to the whole squad and the support staff. 👏🇮🇳
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 6, 2026
𝗖.𝗛.𝗔.𝗠.𝗣.𝗜.𝗢.𝗡.𝗦 🏆
Congratulations to India U19 on winning the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2026 👏👏
Their historic 6⃣th title 🫡
Take. A. Bow 🙇
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2026
Congratulations to our Under-19 men’s team on the phenomenal World Cup victory!
Your composure, fearlessness and determination is what defines the Gen Z of India, today.
This sixth U-19 World Cup title is a proud statement of Indian cricket’s future.
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 6, 2026
UNDER-19 WORLD CUP CHAMPION. Waht a dominating performance . Congratulations Team India 🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/RgHro9Drig
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 6, 2026
Proud of you boys! The bright future is here! #IndiaU19 pic.twitter.com/scltL9F4Pu
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 6, 2026
India Clinches Sixth ICC Under-19 World Cup Title!
— IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) February 6, 2026
‘युवा भारत – विश्व विजेता भारत’
Under 19 Cricket World Cup विजेता बनने पर भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम को अनंत बधाई और अभिनंदन।
शानदार प्रदर्शन कर हमारी टीम ने करोड़ों भारतीयों का मस्तक ऊंचा किया है।
यह पल देश की युवा शक्ति को नई ऊर्जा और अथाह प्रेरणा देने वाला है
— Om Birla (@ombirlakota) February 6, 2026
आईसीसी अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप की ऐतिहासिक जीत के लिए भारतीय टीम को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। छठी बार यह खिताब जीतकर हमारे युवाओं ने अपनी शानदार प्रतिभा और समर्पण का परिचय दिया है। यह जीत युवा भारत के अद्भुत साहस और दृढ़ संकल्प को दर्शाती है। पूरी टीम को इस शानदार उपलब्धि के लिए हार्दिक बधाई।
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 6, 2026
Champions once again! 🇮🇳
Heartiest congratulations to Team India U-19 on winning the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 — our 6th World Cup title, the most by any country.
— India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) February 6, 2026
Champions!
So proud of this young group and the fearless cricket they played. Well done to the entire team, including coaches and support staff. Enjoy the moment!
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 6, 2026
Heartiest Congratulations to our Young Champions, the India Under-19 Men’s Cricket Team, on clinching the ICC World Cup 🏆
— Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) February 6, 2026
Team India Lifts ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup 🏏🇮🇳
CISF extends heartfelt congratulations to the Indian Under-19 Men’s Cricket Team on their magnificent victory in the U19 World Cup Final.
— CISF (@CISFHQrs) February 6, 2026
Vaibhav Suryavanshi And Ayush Mhatre will seen playing in IPL for Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings respectively.