LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ayush Mhatre Ayush Mhtare Iran-US talks Elvish Yadav islamabad asim munir Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit Ayush Mhatre Ayush Mhtare Iran-US talks Elvish Yadav islamabad asim munir Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit Ayush Mhatre Ayush Mhtare Iran-US talks Elvish Yadav islamabad asim munir Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit Ayush Mhatre Ayush Mhtare Iran-US talks Elvish Yadav islamabad asim munir Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ayush Mhatre Ayush Mhtare Iran-US talks Elvish Yadav islamabad asim munir Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit Ayush Mhatre Ayush Mhtare Iran-US talks Elvish Yadav islamabad asim munir Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit Ayush Mhatre Ayush Mhtare Iran-US talks Elvish Yadav islamabad asim munir Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit Ayush Mhatre Ayush Mhtare Iran-US talks Elvish Yadav islamabad asim munir Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs ENG U19 Final: Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar Hail Ayush Mhatre-Led Team India for Historic Sixth World Cup Title

IND vs ENG U19 Final: Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar Hail Ayush Mhatre-Led Team India for Historic Sixth World Cup Title

India clinched their sixth Under-19 World Cup, the most by any nation, sparking excitement among fans, current and former cricketers, and cricket pundits, creating a huge buzz across social media.

PM Modi reacts to India win (image credits : X)
PM Modi reacts to India win (image credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: February 6, 2026 22:41:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs ENG U19 Final: Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar Hail Ayush Mhatre-Led Team India for Historic Sixth World Cup Title

For the sixth time in ICC Men’s U19 World Cup history, India are champions! Thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive innings, India set a massive total of 402 and then bowled out England for 311, winning the final by 100 runs.

India clinched their sixth Under-19 World Cup, the most by any nation, sparking excitement among fans, current and former cricketers, and cricket pundits, creating a huge buzz across social media.

Here are reactions 

You Might Be Interested In

Vaibhav Suryavanshi And Ayush Mhatre will seen playing in IPL for Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings respectively.

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 10:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ayush Mhatrehome-hero-pos-1narendra modisachin tendulkarunder 19 world cupvaibhav suryavanshi

RELATED News

U19 World Cup 2026 Final Match Report: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Record-Breaking Century Powers India to Sixth Title, Beat England by 100 Runs

EXCLUSIVE | T20 World Cup 2026: “We Are Here to Beat India and Pakistan,” Says Netherlands Bowler Logan van Beek

IND vs ENG U19 Final: ‘This Is Just the Beginning’ — Ayush Mhatre’s Childhood Coach on India’s Historic Sixth World Cup Title | EXCLUSIVE

U19 World Cup 2026: From Most Sixes to Highest Individual Score — List of Records Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Broke During IND vs ENG Final

T20 World Cup 2026 | Virat Kohli, IPL, Tuk-Tuk Rides: Netherlands’ Roelof van der Merwe Opens Up Ahead of Pakistan Clash | EXCLUSIVE

LATEST NEWS

FROM Series Returns With Darker Secrets: Season 4 Release Date Out As Teaser Warns “Knowledge Comes At A Cost” – Watch

Iran Refuses To Halt Uranium Enrichment During Nuclear Talks With US, Demands Comprehensive Sanction Relief

Who Were The Three Naxals Killed During Maharashtra Police Anti Maoist Operation? Camps Destroyed But C-60 Commando Loses His Life

Donald Trump Gets Brutally Slammed For Showing The Obamas As Apes In Racist Truth Social Video, Republicans Call It Fake

Who Is Vladimir Alexeyev? Meet The Powerful Russian Intelligence General Shot Multiple Times By Unknown Men Outside His Moscow Home

Why Is Ajay Banga in Pakistan? World Bank President’s Photos Surface Online – Is It Personal Or Political?

Centre Orders Netflix To Remove Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat Teaser Amid Alleged Casteist Title Controversy

Gurgaon Sexual Assault Horror: 3-Year-Old Abused At Home In Sector 54 High-Rise, Two Women House Helps Detained, Search On For Male Accomplice

Amid Jana Nayagan Delay, TVK Chief Vijay Faces Another Setback As Madras High Court Upholds Rs.1.5 cr Income Tax Penalty, Dismisses Plea

T20 World Cup 2026 | Virat Kohli, IPL, Tuk-Tuk Rides: Netherlands’ Roelof van der Merwe Opens Up Ahead of Pakistan Clash | EXCLUSIVE

IND vs ENG U19 Final: Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar Hail Ayush Mhatre-Led Team India for Historic Sixth World Cup Title

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs ENG U19 Final: Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar Hail Ayush Mhatre-Led Team India for Historic Sixth World Cup Title

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs ENG U19 Final: Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar Hail Ayush Mhatre-Led Team India for Historic Sixth World Cup Title
IND vs ENG U19 Final: Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar Hail Ayush Mhatre-Led Team India for Historic Sixth World Cup Title
IND vs ENG U19 Final: Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar Hail Ayush Mhatre-Led Team India for Historic Sixth World Cup Title
IND vs ENG U19 Final: Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar Hail Ayush Mhatre-Led Team India for Historic Sixth World Cup Title

QUICK LINKS