Home > Sports > IND vs NED: Arshdeep Singh, Aryan Dutt's Jersey Swap Steals Spotlight After Team India's T20 World Cup 2026 Win

IND vs NED: Arshdeep Singh, Aryan Dutt’s Jersey Swap Steals Spotlight After Team India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win

Aryan Dutt impressed with 2/19 against India in the T20 World Cup, while India won by 17 runs. Post-match, Dutt received praise from Arshdeep Singh during a jersey swap moment.

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: February 19, 2026 11:41:10 IST

IND vs NED: Arshdeep Singh, Aryan Dutt’s Jersey Swap Steals Spotlight After Team India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win

India national cricket team maintained their unbeaten run in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with a hard-fought 17-run victory over the Netherlands national cricket team at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The win marked India’s fourth straight triumph in the competition, underlining their strong form heading into the Super Eight stage.

After being put in to bat, India posted an imposing 193/6 in their 20 overs. The innings was anchored by a powerful 66 from Shivam Dube, who turned the tide with a blistering 31-ball knock featuring six sixes and four boundaries. The Dutch bowlers had early success, with Aryan Dutt removing Abhishek Sharma for a duck and dismissing Ishan Kishan for a quickfire 18.

Aryan Dutt delivered an impressive spell for the Netherlands national cricket team during their Group A clash against the India national cricket team at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

The right-arm off-spinner stood out with figures of 2/19 from his four overs, making early inroads into India’s batting line-up. Dutt struck in the opening over, dismissing Abhishek Sharma after the batter attempted a pull shot and was bowled. A few overs later, he removed the in-form Ishan Kishan, who had started aggressively. Kishan, known for his attacking approach in the tournament, was cleaned up for 18 off just seven deliveries. With these two scalps, Dutt took his overall tally in the tournament to five wickets from four matches, underlining his growing influence in the Dutch bowling attack.

Aryan Dutt impressed with 2/19 against India in the T20 World Cup, while India won by 17 runs. Post-match, Dutt received praise from Arshdeep Singh during a jersey swap moment.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Aryan Dutt spoke warmly about his family’s constant support. He shared that he enjoys spending quality time with them and credited them for playing a crucial role in his journey. Dutt added that his family has been extremely supportive throughout his career and even travels to India to watch him play, cheering him on during his matches.

Who Is Aryan Dutt 

Born on 12 May 2003 in The Hague, Dutt is of Indian origin and represents the Netherlands at the international level. His father hails from Punjab, and his parents migrated to the Netherlands in the 1980s. Although he developed much of his game there, Dutt spent three formative years in Chandigarh from the age of 13. The stint in India allowed him to refine his spin bowling in more spin-friendly conditions, contributing significantly to his development as an off-spinner.

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 11:32 AM IST
IND vs NED: Arshdeep Singh, Aryan Dutt’s Jersey Swap Steals Spotlight After Team India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win

IND vs NED: Arshdeep Singh, Aryan Dutt’s Jersey Swap Steals Spotlight After Team India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Win

