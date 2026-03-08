IND vs NZ | Arshdeep Singh’s Throw Hits Daryl Mitchell Leading to Massive on-Field Fight | WATCH

India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh and New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell were involved in a heated exchange during the 11th over after the pacer threw the ball back at the striker’s end despite Mitchell being inside the crease. The ball hit Mitchell that made him agitated. Later, Suryakumar Yadav intervened and clamed down the Kiwi batter.

Talking about the final, India were put into bat by Mitchell Santner and the Men in Blue hammered a mammoth 255/5 in 20 overs. Openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma provided a perfect start as they posted 98 for the first wicket in 7.1 overs. Both the players notched up individual fifties with Samson top-scoring with 89 off 46. Ishan Kishan also scored a quick-fire fifty.

Shivam Dube hammered an unbeaten 26 off 8 that helped India put up a big total.

🔥 FIERCE ON-FIELD MOMENT: MITCHELL VS ARSHDEEP 🔥 Mitchell was talking, and Arshdeep Singh didn’t back down. Tensions running high! #INDvNZ #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/hfbrBt8Wko — Ahmad Says (@Ahm67518) March 8, 2026

Samson’s brilliant run continues as he went past legendary Virat Kohli to become the batter with the most runs in a single T20 World Cup and also joined Virat and Shahid Afridi in an elite list of batters with fifties in T20 World Cup semifinal and final both. The hard-hitting batter made another fantastic 46-ball 89, with five fours and eight sixes at a strike rate of 193.48.

His knock has overtaken West Indies batter Marlon Samuels’ 85* against England in the 2016 T20WC final and New Zealand star Kane Williamson’s 85 against Australia in the 2021 edition final.

Samson has made 321 runs so far in five innings at an average of 80.25 and a strike rate of 199.37, with 27 fours and 24 sixes, and, at the time of writing, is the second-highest run-getter in the tournament. He has overtaken Virat Kohli’s total of 321 runs in the 2014 T20WC edition to have the most runs by an Indian during a single T20WC edition. However, Pakistan batter

Sahibzada Farhan overtook Virat’s record earlier, ending the tournament with 383 runs at an average of 76.60 and a strike rate of 160.25, with two centuries and two fifties.

Virat had scored fifties in the 2014 T20 World Cup semifinal: 72* against South Africa and 77* against Sri Lanka in the final. On the other hand, Afridi made 51 against South Africa and later 54* against Sri Lanka at Lord’s in the final.

Sanju has also joined Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene, Babar Azam, Virat, KL Rahul, Kusal Mendis, and Sahibzada as the batter with three successive 50-plus scores in T20WCs, the joint-most by a batter.

Also, in a first time during the T20WC final, the top three in the batting line-up have made a half-century.

Coming to the match, NZ won the toss and elected to field first. However, a return-to-form, record-breaking fifty from Abhishek Sharma (52 in 21 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and his 98-run stand with Samson made NZ regret the decision. Later, Samson stitched a century stand with Ishan Kishan (54 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) to take India past 200-run mark in 16th over. After a brief slowdown, Shivam Dube (26* in eight balls, with three fours and two sixes) made some valuable runs to take India to 255/5, the highest total in T20WC history.

James Neesham (3/46) was the leading wicket-taker for NZ.

