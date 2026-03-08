LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs: Sahibzada Farhan At Top; Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav in Top 10

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs: Sahibzada Farhan At Top; Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav in Top 10

Sahibzada Farhan leads the T20 World Cup 2026 run charts. Discover how Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav have climbed into the top 10.

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs. Photo: BCCI- X
T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs. Photo: BCCI- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 8, 2026 22:02:20 IST

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs: Sahibzada Farhan At Top; Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav in Top 10

The T20 World Cup 2026 has been a tournament defined by relentless aggression and shattered records. As the final between India and New Zealand unfolds at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the race for the highest run-scorer has reached its crescendo. While Pakistan’s campaign ended prematurely, their opener Sahibzada Farhan remains the gold standard of the tournament, though a trio of Indian stars have surged into the elite top 10.

Sahibzada Farhan’s Historic Reign

Despite Pakistan failing to reach the knockout stages, Sahibzada Farhan has etched his name in cricketing folklore. With 383 runs in just six innings, Farhan became the first player in history to smash two centuries in a single T20 World Cup edition (against Namibia and Sri Lanka). His staggering average of 76.60 and a strike rate of over 160 saw him eclipse Virat Kohli’s long-standing record of 319 runs in a single edition, setting a benchmark that seemed untouchable until the final day.

The Indian Surge: Samson, Kishan, and SKY

The Indian batting lineup has been the talk of the tournament, with three key players cementing their spots among the world’s best:

  • Sanju Samson: The man of the moment, Samson, has been in the form of his life. After a slow start to the tournament, his late-season surge—including an unbeaten 97 in Kolkata and an 89 in the final tonight—has propelled him to 321 runs. In doing so, he has officially overtaken Virat Kohli as the highest Indian run-scorer in a single T20 World Cup edition.

  • Ishan Kishan: Throughout India’s journey, Ishan Kishan has provided the explosive starts the team needed. With 317 runs, including a high score of 77 against Pakistan, Kishan’s strike rate of nearly 190 has made him one of the most feared openers in the competition.

  • Suryakumar Yadav: The Indian captain has led from the front with 242 runs. While he faced criticism for missing out on big scores against top-tier teams earlier, his consistency in providing middle-order stability has kept him firmly in the Top 10.

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs- Top 10 List 

Player Matches Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 4s 6s
Sahibzada Farhan 6 6 383 76.60 160.25 37 18
Tim Seifert 8 8 326 46.57 166.33 34 16
Sanju Samson 5 5 321 80.25 199.38 27 24
Ishan Kishan 9 9 317 35.22 193.29 33 18
Finn Allen 8 8 298 49.67 200.00 25 20
Brian Bennett 6 6 292 146.00 134.56 32 7
Aiden Markram 8 8 286 47.67 165.32 32 11
Jacob Bethell 8 8 280 35.00 152.17 25 14
Shimron Hetmyer 7 7 248 41.33 186.47 16 19
Suryakumar Yadav 9 9 242 30.25 136.72 21 10

Also Read: IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: India Create History With Mammoth 255/5 as Batters Go on Rampage in Ahmedabad

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 10:02 PM IST
Tags: IND vs NZ, india vs new zealand, ishan kishan, sanju samson, suryakumar yadav, t20 world cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs: Sahibzada Farhan At Top; Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav in Top 10

QUICK LINKS