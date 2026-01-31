IND vs NZ 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

The 5th T20 International match of IND vs NZ is scheduled to take place at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday January 31st because both teams will complete their five match T20I series before the T20 World Cup 2026.

IND vs NZ 5th T20I Live Streaming Details

The Indian team has already secured the series victory, yet the final match maintains its significance for players who aim to establish their positions while preparing for the upcoming international tournament.

The match will start at 7:00 PM IST, and fans from India and other countries anticipate an exciting end to the series. Cricket supporters can watch the IND vs NZ 5th T20I live on TV and online through multiple platforms.

The Star Sports Network will stream the match in India because they will give local viewers commentary which includes multiple languages. The JioHotstar app and website provide online viewers with the ability to stream the match live which enables them to watch every ball on their smartphones tablets and other devices. Fans can begin their pre match discussions before the game starts because the toss will occur at 6:30 PM IST.

The last T20I match will showcase an Indian team which Suryakumar Yadav will lead together with his teammates Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah while New Zealand will field a team that includes Mitchell Santner as captain and Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips and other players.

