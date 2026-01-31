LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs NZ 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

IND vs NZ 5th T20I Live Streaming Online: Here's all you need to know about the 5th T20I between India and New Zealand match live on mobile app, TV broadcast, with date and match start time details.

January 31, 2026 14:44:54 IST

The 5th T20 International match of IND vs NZ is scheduled to take place at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday January 31st because both teams will complete their five match T20I series before the T20 World Cup 2026.

IND vs NZ 5th T20I Live Streaming Details

The Indian team has already secured the series victory, yet the final match maintains its significance for players who aim to establish their positions while preparing for the upcoming international tournament.

IND vs NZ 5th T20I Live Streaming: When to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

The match will start at 7:00 PM IST, and fans from India and other countries anticipate an exciting end to the series. Cricket supporters can watch the IND vs NZ 5th T20I live on TV and online through multiple platforms. 

IND vs NZ 5th T20I Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

The Star Sports Network will stream the match in India because they will give local viewers commentary which includes multiple languages. The JioHotstar app and website provide online viewers with the ability to stream the match live which enables them to watch every ball on their smartphones tablets and other devices. Fans can begin their pre match discussions before the game starts because the toss will occur at 6:30 PM IST.

IND vs NZ 5th T20I 

The last T20I match will showcase an Indian team which Suryakumar Yadav will lead together with his teammates Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah while New Zealand will field a team that includes Mitchell Santner as captain and Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips and other players. 

Also Read: IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Thiruvananthapuram? Check What Latest Weather Report Reveals

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 2:44 PM IST
Tags: IND vs NZ 5th T20IIND vs NZ 5th T20I live streamingIND vs NZ match timeIND vs NZ toss timeIND vs NZ weatherIndia vs New Zealand 5th T20IIndia vs New Zealand live streamingwhen to watch IND vs NZ 5th T20Iwhere to watch IND vs NZ 5th T20I

Samsung Confirms AR Glasses To Rival Meta: Powered By Google Gemini And Android XR, Check Details And Launch Date

‘Chand Mera Dil’: Ananya Panday And Lakshya Lalwani’s Romantic Drama To Hit Theatres On THIS Date; Check Deets Inside

Lucknow Horror: Retired Air Force Officer Shot By Unidentified Assailant At Restaurant, 60-Year-Old Battling For Life – What We Know

QUICK LINKS