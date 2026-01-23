LIVE TV
IND vs NZ | Suryakumar Yadav Should Bat At Number 3…: Mohammad Kaif Asks Team India T20 Captain To Bat Up The Order

IND vs NZ | Suryakumar Yadav Should Bat At Number 3…: Mohammad Kaif Asks Team India T20 Captain To Bat Up The Order

Mohammed Kaif has said that although T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav’s record is better at No. 4, if the opening partnership fires and puts up a good score within the powerplay, he should come in at three.

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 23, 2026 16:35:38 IST

IND vs NZ | Suryakumar Yadav Should Bat At Number 3…: Mohammad Kaif Asks Team India T20 Captain To Bat Up The Order

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has said that Suryakumar Yadav should bat at number three in T20Is if the opening pair provides a good start. Although, Suryakumar’s performance at number four has been better but according to Kaif, it would be better for him to come in early and give himself enough time to settle. 

In the last T20I that India played, the T20I captain batted at four and chipped in with 32 off 22 against New Zealand in Nagpur. Wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan who made a return to the Indian side came in at three. 

“His record at No.4 is better and I think he suits better at No.4, but if the opening partnership fires, if they play for 6-7 overs, in that case SKY should come in at No.3, because if he gets to play more balls, then India will benefit from it,” Kaif said while speaking on Star Sports. 

“If a wicket falls to the new ball, then you can send in Tilak Varma. I think it’s a concern for now, but he is only one innings away from finding form. He is such a big batter, has a brilliant record and is a big-match player,” Kaif added.

The ex-India batter further said that it’s just the matter of one knock of 50-60 runs for Surya and he will be back in the groove. “If one knock comes of 50-60 runs, then the form will return,” the former Indian cricketer added.

Kaif lauded Surya for the way he has maintained his bond with the younger crop and how he keeps on motivating them. 

“Surya’s camaraderie and chemistry with his teammates are excellent. I remember one match where even after India won, he was seen talking with players. He was focused on letting the players know about the mistakes, even after winning and how to improve them for the next game,” Kaif said.

“I have seen passion from him as a captain. He has become a proper leader,” the former Indian cricketer added.

India are presently playing New Zealand in a five-match T20I series and have a 1-0 lead. The Suryaumar-led team will then feature in the T20 World Cup 2026 that will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue will go into the tournament as the defending champions as they won the last edition in 2024 under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy.

Suryakumar Yadav played a key role in India’s winning triumph after he took a stunning catch at the boundary to dismiss David Miller.

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 4:35 PM IST
