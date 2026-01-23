LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'One Day You Are In Pole Position, Next Day You Are In Troll Position': Ravi Shastri On Team India Head Coach Job

Ravi Shastri knows the challenges of being an India coach, having held the job for a long time from 2017 to 2021 before Rahul Dravid took over.

January 23, 2026 14:01:52 IST

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri shared his thoughts on being at the helm and how the situations cane change pretty quickly.

“In my tenure, there were good moments and there were rough moments. You just have to take it in your stride because you know there is another game coming up,” said Shastri at an ICC event in Mumbai.

“One day you are in a pole position. The next day you are in a troll position. That can happen. But in a week, you can see all three. You can be in pole, troll, again pole,” he added.



Current coach Gautam Gambhir has come under scrutiny after Team India’s recent performances especially in the longer format. India lost two Test series at home against New Zealand South Africa respectively while suffered defeat during Tour Downunder. Apart from that The Men in Blue also lost the ODI series against New Zealand recently.

The team won the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, have been on a winning spree in the T20s.

The Indian team is presently playing New Zealand in the five-match T20I series which will be followed by the T20 World Cup 2026 scheduled to be co-hosted in India and Sri Lanka. India will be going into the tournament as the defending champions after they lifted the cup in 2024 edition. Rohit Sharma was the skipper of the side while Rahul Dravid was the coach of the side. 

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 1:43 PM IST
QUICK LINKS