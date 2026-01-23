‘One Day You Are In Pole Position, Next Day You Are In Troll Position’: Ravi Shastri On Team India Head Coach Job

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri shared his thoughts on being at the helm and how the situations cane change pretty quickly.

“In my tenure, there were good moments and there were rough moments. You just have to take it in your stride because you know there is another game coming up,” said Shastri at an ICC event in Mumbai.

“One day you are in a pole position. The next day you are in a troll position. That can happen. But in a week, you can see all three. You can be in pole, troll, again pole,” he added.

VIDEO | “If Abhishek Sharma takes off in T20 World Cup, India too will”, says former Indian Cricket Team Coach Ravi Shastri. Ravi Shastri believes India too will “take off” in next month’s T20 World Cup if their explosive opener Abhishek Sharma fires. In another splendid… pic.twitter.com/uGiajvIhTa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 22, 2026







Current coach Gautam Gambhir has come under scrutiny after Team India’s recent performances especially in the longer format. India lost two Test series at home against New Zealand South Africa respectively while suffered defeat during Tour Downunder. Apart from that The Men in Blue also lost the ODI series against New Zealand recently.

The team won the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, have been on a winning spree in the T20s.

The Indian team is presently playing New Zealand in the five-match T20I series which will be followed by the T20 World Cup 2026 scheduled to be co-hosted in India and Sri Lanka. India will be going into the tournament as the defending champions after they lifted the cup in 2024 edition. Rohit Sharma was the skipper of the side while Rahul Dravid was the coach of the side.

