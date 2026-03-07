LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump Iran US War Sangeetha Sornalingam divorce Balendra Shah DUBAI airlines donald trump crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Falguni Pathak doanald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj IN; Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh OUT—India’s Predicted XI For Final

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj IN; Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh OUT—India’s Predicted XI For Final

Gautam Gambhir might consider bold changes for the IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final. See why Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj should start against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj IN; Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh OUT: India's Predicted XI For Final. Photo: ICC- X
Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj IN; Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh OUT: India's Predicted XI For Final. Photo: ICC- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: March 7, 2026 20:33:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj IN; Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh OUT—India’s Predicted XI For Final

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: As the cricket world turns its gaze toward the Narendra Modi Stadium for the T20 World Cup 2026 final on 8th March, the Indian camp is reportedly weighing a series of high-stakes tactical shifts. Despite securing a thrilling seven-run victory over England in the semi-final, Gautam Gambhir and the team management are aware that past performance is no guarantee against a red-hot New Zealand side. To counter the Kiwis, India could bench mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, bringing in the experienced duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj,

The Strategic Axing: Why Varun and Arshdeep?

The primary driver for these changes is a dip in form at the worst possible time. Varun Chakaravarthy, who was once the tournament’s leading “mystery,” has recently become far too predictable for elite batters. In the semi-final at Wankhede, Varun recorded a disastrous spell of 1/64 in 4 overs, conceding runs at an economy of 16.00. This preceded a similarly expensive outing against the West Indies where he struggled for control. On the flat, high-scoring tracks expected in Ahmedabad, a spinner leaking runs at this rate is a liability India cannot afford. 

Arshdeep Singh’s exclusion is equally rooted in recent volatility. Known for his death-bowling prowess, Arshdeep has struggled with his radar over the last two weeks. He conceded 51 runs against England and was frequently taken to the cleaners during the death overs against the West Indies. With New Zealand’s Finn Allen in devastating form—having recently smashed a 33-ball century—India need a pacer who can provide more discipline and early breakthroughs.

You Might Be Interested In

The Case for Kuldeep and Siraj

Kuldeep Yadav offers a tactical “reset.” Unlike Varun, Kuldeep thrives on flight and deception rather than pace off the pitch, which could be the perfect antidote to New Zealand’s aggressive top order. Kuldeep has a proven track record of slowing down the game in the middle overs, a necessity given the Kiwis’ current scoring rates.

Mohammed Siraj, meanwhile, brings the “Ahmedabad Factor.” Siraj has a stellar record at the Narendra Modi Stadium. His ability to swing the new ball—something Arshdeep has lacked lately—could be vital in dismissing New Zealand’s openers before they settle.

Case For Abhishek Sharma 

Abhishek Sharma has clearly been out of form and has failed to live up to the expectations. But Gambhir is unlikely to drop him and would give a chance in the final to showcase his raw talent. 

India’s Predicted Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Also Read: KKR-MI IPL 2026 Players To Be Part Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 8:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IND vs NZindia vs new zealandkuldeep yadavMohammed Sirajt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

Why Babar Azam Missed First Match in Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026? EXPLAINED

“My Son…”: Hardik Pandya Explains Reason Behind His Wild Celebration After Jacob Bethell’s Wicket In T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final — VIDEO

Hockey: After Nightmarish Australia Tour, Pakistan Qualify for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, Ending Eight-Year Wait

WATCH | “Sab Same Line Chipka Rahe Hain”: Suryakumar Yadav Trolls Mitchell Santner Over ‘Ahmedabad Crowd Silent’ Remark — IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details — All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Nifty Prediction For Monday, March 9: Will Markets Open Lower Amid Rising Oil Prices And Middle East Tensions? Here’s What You Need To Know

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj IN; Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh OUT—India’s Predicted XI For Final

Amid Iran-Israel War, US Approves Emergency Sale Of 12,000 Aerial Bombs Worth $150 Million To Tel-Aviv – What We know

‘Getting Hurt’: Vijay Finally Breaks Silence On Cheating Allegations Hours After Wife Sangeetha Files New Divorce Petition, Asks Fans ‘Not To Worry’

Who is Andrej Karpathy? Co-Founder Of OpenAI, EX-Tesla AI Chief Drops Big Warning, Says ‘Coding Era Is Over’, Warns Software Engineers Will Be Replaced By AI Agents

Nepal’s Biggest Political Upset, Rapper-Turned-Politician Balendra Shah Defeats Ex-PM KP Sharma Oli, All Set To Be Next PM

Planning A Trip To Dubai? Why Are Return Flights So Expensive Amid Iran-US War Tensions? Economy Tickets Skyrocket- Check Details

UP Police SI Exam 2026: City Intimation Slip Out, Check Exam City at uppbpb.gov.in

Boy Proposes To Girl From Below Her Balcony With His Family And Friends; Viral Video Wins Hearts Online | WATCH

‘Vijay Is My Home’: Trisha Krishnan Faces Massive Backlash For Remark On TVK Chief; 2-Year-Old Leo Success Meet Video Goes Viral After Sangeetha Files For Divorce

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj IN; Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh OUT—India’s Predicted XI For Final

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj IN; Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh OUT—India’s Predicted XI For Final

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj IN; Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh OUT—India’s Predicted XI For Final
IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj IN; Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh OUT—India’s Predicted XI For Final
IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj IN; Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh OUT—India’s Predicted XI For Final
IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj IN; Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh OUT—India’s Predicted XI For Final

QUICK LINKS