IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj IN; Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh OUT—India’s Predicted XI For Final

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: As the cricket world turns its gaze toward the Narendra Modi Stadium for the T20 World Cup 2026 final on 8th March, the Indian camp is reportedly weighing a series of high-stakes tactical shifts. Despite securing a thrilling seven-run victory over England in the semi-final, Gautam Gambhir and the team management are aware that past performance is no guarantee against a red-hot New Zealand side. To counter the Kiwis, India could bench mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, bringing in the experienced duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj,

The Strategic Axing: Why Varun and Arshdeep?

The primary driver for these changes is a dip in form at the worst possible time. Varun Chakaravarthy, who was once the tournament’s leading “mystery,” has recently become far too predictable for elite batters. In the semi-final at Wankhede, Varun recorded a disastrous spell of 1/64 in 4 overs, conceding runs at an economy of 16.00. This preceded a similarly expensive outing against the West Indies where he struggled for control. On the flat, high-scoring tracks expected in Ahmedabad, a spinner leaking runs at this rate is a liability India cannot afford.

Arshdeep Singh’s exclusion is equally rooted in recent volatility. Known for his death-bowling prowess, Arshdeep has struggled with his radar over the last two weeks. He conceded 51 runs against England and was frequently taken to the cleaners during the death overs against the West Indies. With New Zealand’s Finn Allen in devastating form—having recently smashed a 33-ball century—India need a pacer who can provide more discipline and early breakthroughs.

The Case for Kuldeep and Siraj

Kuldeep Yadav offers a tactical “reset.” Unlike Varun, Kuldeep thrives on flight and deception rather than pace off the pitch, which could be the perfect antidote to New Zealand’s aggressive top order. Kuldeep has a proven track record of slowing down the game in the middle overs, a necessity given the Kiwis’ current scoring rates.

Mohammed Siraj, meanwhile, brings the “Ahmedabad Factor.” Siraj has a stellar record at the Narendra Modi Stadium. His ability to swing the new ball—something Arshdeep has lacked lately—could be vital in dismissing New Zealand’s openers before they settle.

Case For Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma has clearly been out of form and has failed to live up to the expectations. But Gambhir is unlikely to drop him and would give a chance in the final to showcase his raw talent.

India’s Predicted Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

