IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Gautam Gambhir Steps In as Boycott Chatter Unsettles Indian Players Before Pakistan Match, Reports
Home > Sports > IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Gautam Gambhir Steps In as Boycott Chatter Unsettles Indian Players Before Pakistan Match, Reports

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: As worldwide boycotts of social media intensify, Indian athletes are being rattled before the big-money IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 game. Gautam Gambhir is the head coach and support staff have intervened to remind players to concentrate on the game and be professional even when political tensions are on the increase.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Gautam Gambhir Steps In as Boycott Chatter Unsettles Indian Players Before Pakistan Match, Reports (Image Credit - ANI/X@BCCI)
Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: September 14, 2025 16:37:01 IST

The upcoming India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025 is no longer the match between two teams but a clash between two nations. The Indian dressing room has been shaken with social media calls to boycott the game. Such players as Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill have publicly claimed that they are rattled by the situation.

Boycott Talk Creates Unease Among Indian Players

A report released by the Times of India showed that some of the Indian players had a meeting with the head coach, Gautam Gambhir, and the support staff. This was in a bid to control the anxiety in the boycott campaign before the much anticipated India vs Pakistan match on Sunday.

Most of the Indian players are young active social media users. This has rendered the boycott chatter particularly effective. Some have played Pakistan in the past but not to this extent, the tense situation outside the stadium has caused them to find the situation unusually stressful.

Assistant Coach Ryan Ten Doeschate Takes Press Conference

This strain in the Indian camp was also displayed when assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate was present in the pre-match press conference rather than the head coach Gambhir or the captain, Suryakumar Yadav. Their presence is usually demanded by the importance of the match, and the management was seen to focus more on protecting the players.

Ten Doeschate responded, when questioned whether the players were going to direct their feelings in the match between India vs Pakistan, by stating, “Yes, I think they will.”

Understanding The Sentiment Amid Political Turmoil

Although Ryan Ten Doeschate was a Dutchman, he understood the sentiments. “It is a very sensitive issue. I have no doubt the players share the compassion and feelings of the vast majority of the Indian public.”

He added, “The Asia Cup was in limbo for a long period of time, and we were just waiting. We didn’t think we were going to be coming at one stage. But obviously, you know what the government’s stance is.”

The momentum of boycott debates in the social media is only getting increasingly stronger on a per-hour basis, and it now becomes more difficult to keep the Indian team focused on the cricket aspect only.

Gautam Gambhir’s Message: Stay Professional and Focused

Ten Doeschate also unveiled the message of the head coach Gambhir to the players before the India Pakistan showdown.

“We obviously are aware of the sentiments and the strong feelings. And Gauti’s message has just been very professional about not worrying about things that are not in our control.”

He emphasized, “Just trying to be emotionless when approaching the cricket side of things. The guys are professional enough now. I’m sure individuals have different levels of feeling on the spectrum of where they feel the whole situation is. But the messaging has been to just focus on the cricket and try to just focus on the one game tomorrow.”

