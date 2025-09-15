IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Calls India’s Gesture As Disrespect, Files Complaint

Following the emphatic Indian seven wicket win over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025, a post-match scandal has arisen based on the Indian denial to engage in the traditional handshakes with the players of Pakistan as well as the officials of the match. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formally filed a complaint to match referee against India citing that the actions of India went against the spirit of sportsmanship and even against the protocol of the game of cricket.

What did Pakistan Cricket Board say About Team India's Gesture?

According to the PCB, the refusal to shake hands contravenes the spirit of the game and they have approached the referees of the tournament and the referee of the match. This controversy started immediately at the moment of carrying out the first toss when the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with his counterpart Salman Ali Agha. As sources in Pakistan told, the referee of the match, Andy Pycroft, had asked both the captains to omit the handshake during the toss. Pakistani players were also waiting in queue after the match to offer a congratulatory handshake to the Indian players after it was won. Indian players, instead, who led by Yadav, walked away with a batting partner Shivam Dube and went directly to their dressing room avoiding the usual greetings. Then the dressing room door was allegedly closed behind them by the Indian support staff.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match Highlights

Pakistan captain Agha also boycotted the post match presentation ceremony in protest. Pakistan side claim that they were willing and ready to shake hands but they felt offended. Mike Hesson, the head coach, was disappointed by the fact that India had already left before Pakistan came to India. On its part, India justified the decision. According to Captain Yadav, the move was more symbolic than a decision by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the government feeling, which was to express unity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian armed forces who took part in Operation Sindoor. He called it ‘a proper reply.’

