Home > Sports > IND vs PAK On June 14 — Check India's Schedule For Women's T20 World Cup 2026

IND vs PAK On June 14 — Check India’s Schedule For Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

The International Cricket Council has announced the complete schedule for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. A total of 12 teams will take part in the tournament, which begins on June 12.

IND vs PAK On June 14 — Check India’s Schedule For Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 | Image Source - x/@BCCIWomen
IND vs PAK On June 14 — Check India’s Schedule For Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 | Image Source - x/@BCCIWomen

Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: February 24, 2026 17:11:20 IST

IND vs PAK On June 14 — Check India's Schedule For Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the complete schedule for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. 12 teams will be participating in the marquee tournament.

Full List Of Fixtures, Schedule, Announced By The ICC For Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

The 10th edition of the tournament is scheduled to kick off on June 12th and will conclude on July 5th. The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will kick off with a high-octane opening match between England and Sri Lanka on June 12th. The final match is scheduled to take place at the hallowed Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on July 5th.

The release of the schedule for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 is an important milestone in the run-up to the global, premier sporting event,” ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said.

“This event is in continuation of ICC’s sustained investment in women’s Cricket – across expanded participation and high-performance pathways, event and production standards, tournament prize money, widened media distribution and commercial partnerships – towards the goal of commanding higher levels of attention, affiliation and stature with fans worldwide.”

“The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India served as a force multiplier for the sport – breaking records, capturing imaginations and inspiring communities – and our ambition is to carry the momentum into the event in June-July.”

England has been grouped with Scotland and Ireland, along with the West Indies and New Zealand, in group number 2. On the other hand, the Indian cricket team is placed in group number 1 along with Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands.

Groups For Women’s T20 World Cup 2026:

Group 1: Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands

Group 2: West Indies, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland

Full Schedule for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026:

SCHEDULE (Timings in IST)

Friday, June 12: England v Sri Lanka, Edgbaston – 11:00 p.m. IST

Saturday, June 13: Scotland v Ireland, Old Trafford Cricket Ground – 03:00 p.m. IST

Saturday, June 13: Australia v South Africa, Old Trafford Cricket Ground – 07:00 p.m. IST

Saturday, June 13: West Indies v New Zealand, Hampshire Bowl – 11:00 p.m. IST

Sunday, June 14: Bangladesh v Netherlands, Edgbaston – 03:00 p.m. IST

Sunday, June 14: India v Pakistan, Edgbaston – 07:00 p.m. IST

Tuesday, June 16: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Hampshire Bowl – 07:00 p.m. IST

Tuesday, June 16: England v Ireland, Hampshire Bowl – 11:00 p.m. IST

Wednesday, June 17: Australia v Bangladesh, Headingley – 03:00 p.m. IST

Wednesday, June 17: India v Netherlands, Headingley – 07:00 p.m. IST

Wednesday, June 17: South Africa v Pakistan, Edgbaston – 11:00 p.m. IST

Thursday, June 18: West Indies v Scotland, Headingley – 11:00 p.m. IST

Friday, June 19: New Zealand v Ireland, Hampshire Bowl – 11:00 p.m. IST

Saturday, June 20: Australia v Netherlands, Hampshire Bowl – 03:00 p.m. IST

Saturday, June 20: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Hampshire Bowl – 07:00 p.m. IST

Saturday, June 20: England v Scotland, Headingley – 11:00 p.m. IST

Sunday, June 21: West Indies v Sri Lanka, Bristol County Ground – 03:00 p.m. IST

Sunday, June 21: South Africa v India, Old Trafford Cricket Ground – 07:00 p.m. IST

Tuesday, June 23: New Zealand v Scotland, Bristol County Ground – 03:00 p.m. IST

Tuesday, June 23: Sri Lanka v Ireland, Bristol County Ground – 07:00 p.m. IST

Tuesday, June 23: Australia v Pakistan, Headingley – 11:00 p.m. IST

Wednesday, June 24: England v West Indies, Lord’s Cricket Ground – 11:00 p.m. IST

Thursday, June 25: India v Bangladesh, Old Trafford Cricket Ground – 07:00 p.m. IST

Thursday, June 25: South Africa v Netherlands, Bristol County Ground – 11:00 p.m. IST

Friday, June 26: Sri Lanka v Scotland, Old Trafford Cricket Ground – 11:00 p.m. IST

Saturday, June 27: Pakistan v Netherlands, Bristol County Ground – 03:00 p.m. IST

Saturday, June 27: West Indies v Ireland, Bristol County Ground – 07:00 p.m. IST

Saturday, June 27: England v New Zealand, The Oval – 11:00 p.m. IST

Sunday, June 28: South Africa v Bangladesh, Lord’s Cricket Ground – 03:00 p.m. IST

Sunday, June 28: Australia v India, Lord’s Cricket Ground – 07:00 p.m. IST

KNOCKOUTS

Tuesday, June 30, TBC v TBC (Semi Final 1), The Oval – 7:00 p.m. IST

Thursday, July 2, TBC v TBC (Semi Final 2), The Oval – 11:00 p.m. IST

Sunday, July 5, TBC v TBC (The Final), Lord’s Cricket Ground – 7:00 p.m. IST

India’s schedule for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026:

FULL SCHEDULE

Sunday, June 14, India v Pakistan, Edgbaston – 7:00 p.m. IST

Wednesday, June 17, India v Netherlands, Headingley – 7:00 p.m. IST

Sunday, June 21, South Africa v India, Old Trafford Cricket Ground – 7:00 p.m. IST

Thursday, June 25, India v Bangladesh, Old Trafford Cricket Ground – 7:00 p.m. IST

Sunday, June 28, Australia v India, Lord’s Cricket Ground – 7:00 p.m. IST

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 5:11 PM IST
