Home > Sports > 'Never Carried Baggage From Past' — Shikhar Dhawan Reacts Strongly To Speculation Surrounding His Second Marriage

‘Never Carried Baggage From Past’ — Shikhar Dhawan Reacts Strongly To Speculation Surrounding His Second Marriage

Shikhar Dhawan dismisses false claims about his personal life after reports of his second marriage, saying he has never carried baggage from the past.

Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: February 24, 2026 15:58:49 IST

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, who recently tied the knot with the love of his life – Sophie Shine, has reacted strongly to the “false statements” about his personal life that are circulating on the internet.

On Tuesday, Shikhar Dhawan took to his official X account and shared an official statement, claiming that he is carrying “no baggage from his past life,” and also urged the fans to stop believing in fabricated stories.

Shikhar Dhawan Responds to Social Media Speculation After Remarriage

Well, for the unversed, ever since Shikhar Dhawan got married for the second time, many fans and social media users claimed that Shikhar Dhawan’s ex-wife, Aesha, had once told him that no one would marry him after she left, and by remarrying, Shikhar Dhawan has given a perfect reply to his ex-wife.

However, Shikhar Dhawan has rubbished all such stories and has expressed how grateful he is for the love and blessings that he has been receiving.

“I have come across some posts on social media attributing a disappointing statement about my personal life. I have never carried baggage from the past, be it on the pitch or outside. I firmly believe in the power of positivity while respecting my past,” wrote Dhawan on his social media accounts.

“This is a new chapter in my life, and I feel truly grateful for the love and blessings I have received from my fans, friends, family, well-wishers and the media. I strongly urge people not to trade on my name with clickbait, insensitive and false statements on social media. Let’s spread love and positivity. Thank you,” he added.

Check out the Tweet:

Shikhar Dhawan Was Previously Married To Aesha Mukherjee

Shikhar Dhawan got married to his girlfriend Sophie Shine in a private ceremony on Saturday, February 21. The couple had been dating for more than a year, and they made it official last May. The couple announced their engagement in January this year.

Shikhar Dhawan was earlier married to Aesha Mukherjee. They got married in October 2012; however, they had to part ways because of personal differences. The couple got divorced in October 2023 on the grounds of mental cruelty during their marriage.

Shikhar Dhawan and his ex-wife, Aesha Mukherjee, have a son, Zoravar Dhawan. After their divorce, Dhawan found it difficult to stay in touch with his son. Even though the court allowed him to meet Zoravar and speak to him through video calls, he was reportedly blocked from contacting him online. Because of this, he could not talk to or see his son for long periods.

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 3:58 PM IST
UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Registration To Close On February 24; Here’s How To Apply Before Deadline

