Iceland Cricket Hilariously Trolls Pakistan on X Ahead of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Match

Iceland Cricket has once again taken a dig at the Pakistan Cricket Board after they agreed to play the T20 World Cup 2026 match against India in Colombo on February 15

Iceland cricket takes a dig at Pakistan. (Photo Credits: AFP)
Iceland cricket takes a dig at Pakistan. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: February 10, 2026 18:06:46 IST

The Iceland Cricket has trolled Pakistan on a number of occasions with the latest instance coming after they withdrew the boycott of the T20 World Cup 2026 match against India. “The Pakistanis are back on Sunday and what a glorious decision made for the good of cricket and mankind! We knew they were bluffing. Unforfeiture confirmed!,” Iceland Cricket posted on X. 

This is not the first time that Iceland Cricket have taken a dig at Pakistan. 

“The  PCB and BCB have demanded a tri-series with India. They should have demanded one with us, because we would have said ‘yes’ and provided a safe operating space on one of our lava fields for the matches. We are not into brinkmanship,” they had written earlier. 

“The Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Shehbaz Sharif has been formally briefed by the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mr. Mohsin Naqvi, regarding the outcomes of high-level deliberations held between the PCB, representatives of the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB),” the official social media handle of the Pakistan government posted.

“In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions as well as the request of friendly countries, the government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15 in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.”

The statement released by ICC said: “The dialogue between ICC and PCB took place as part of a broader engagement with both parties recognising the need for constructive dealings and being united, committed and purposeful in their aspirations to serve the best interests of the game with integrity, neutrality and cooperation.”

“In that prevailing spirit, it was agreed that all members will respect their commitments as per the terms of participation for ICC events and do all that is necessary to ensure that the ongoing edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is a success.”

“With respect to Bangladesh, the ICC reiterated its continued facilitation of growth in one of cricket’s most vibrant markets, with more than 200 million passionate fans to ensure that the national team’s non-participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 does not have any long-term effects on cricket in the country.”

Also Read: India vs Pakistan Confirmed in Colombo, Flight Prices From Delhi Shoot Up

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 5:44 PM IST
