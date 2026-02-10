LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark karisma kapoor crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Confirmed in Colombo, Flight Prices From Delhi Shoot Up

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Confirmed in Colombo, Flight Prices From Delhi Shoot Up

The reversal by Pakistan came after intense negotiations involving the ICC, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

India vs Pakistan (image credits:X)
India vs Pakistan (image credits:X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: February 10, 2026 16:48:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Confirmed in Colombo, Flight Prices From Delhi Shoot Up

The air fare for Delhi to Colombo flights have surged after the India-Pakistan clash was confirmed on Monday. The arch-rivals will be against each other on February 15 in Colombo. 

According to a report in the Indian Express, this decision helped the International Cricket Council (ICC) avoid a revenue loss of nearly $174 million.

The Pakistan government on Monday, cleared its national cricket team to play India at the T20 World Cup 2026. 

You Might Be Interested In

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Confirmed in Colombo, Flight Prices From Delhi Shoot Up

“The Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Shehbaz Sharif has been formally briefed by the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mr. Mohsin Naqvi, regarding the outcomes of high-level deliberations held between the PCB, representatives of the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB),” the official social media handle of the Pakistan government posted.

“In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions as well as the request of friendly countries, the government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15 in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.”

The statement released by ICC said: “The dialogue between ICC and PCB took place as part of a broader engagement with both parties recognising the need for constructive dealings and being united, committed and purposeful in their aspirations to serve the best interests of the game with integrity, neutrality and cooperation.”

“In that prevailing spirit, it was agreed that all members will respect their commitments as per the terms of participation for ICC events and do all that is necessary to ensure that the ongoing edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is a success.”

“With respect to Bangladesh, the ICC reiterated its continued facilitation of growth in one of cricket’s most vibrant markets, with more than 200 million passionate fans to ensure that the national team’s non-participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 does not have any long-term effects on cricket in the country.”

Also Read: IND vs PAK | Hanuman Chalisa, Mental Reset Help Suryakumar Yadav Rediscover His Batting Mojo Again

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 4:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BCBbcciiccind vs pakindia vs pakistanPCBt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

IND vs PAK | Hanuman Chalisa, Mental Reset Help Suryakumar Yadav Rediscover His Batting Mojo Again

Who Is Haider Ali? Pakistan-Born Pacer Who Sold Mangoes, Now Leads UAE’s Attack vs New Zealand At T20 World Cup 2026

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match: How To Buy Tickets For The Much-Awaited IND vs PAK Blockbuster In Colombo – Step-By-Step-Guide

PAK vs USA LIVE Streaming In India: Timings, Telecast, When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Match

IND vs PAK T20 WC: ICC Forces PCB To Play As Mohsin Naqvi Drops ‘Asim Munir Not Afraid’ Remark

LATEST NEWS

FELA Launches “FELA News”- A Comprehensive Digital News Platform Covering India, World & Beyond

Woman Vanishes With Lover Leaving Snake Skin Behind: Elopement Sparks ‘Icchadhari Naagin’ Scare In UP’s Singanpur village

‘The Book Is Not Yet Published Or Available’: MM Narvane Memoir’s Publishing House Debunks Rahul Gandhi’s Claims Of Book Being Not Up For Sale

What Is Epstein Library, How To Download Nude Images From Sex Offender Island

Delhi Nursery Admission 2026–27: Second Merit List Out Here’s How To Check

‘Lot Of Dirty Linen Being Washed In Open’: Court Pulls Up Priya Sachdev Kapur Over Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute, Urges Mediation As Karisma Kapoor Dubs The Will ‘Forged’

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Confirmed in Colombo, Flight Prices From Delhi Shoot Up

Infinix Note 60 To Debut Soon With Rear Matrix Display, 50MP ‘Night Master’ Lens, Check All Specs And Launch Date

The 50 Show: Divya Agarwal’s Team Hits Back At Bhavya Singh Over ‘Separate Living’ Claims With Apurva Padgaonkar, Slams ‘Gold Digger’ Charge

Who Was Sushen Chandra Shekhar? Another Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh Amid Rising Attacks On Minorities

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Confirmed in Colombo, Flight Prices From Delhi Shoot Up

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Confirmed in Colombo, Flight Prices From Delhi Shoot Up

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Confirmed in Colombo, Flight Prices From Delhi Shoot Up
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Confirmed in Colombo, Flight Prices From Delhi Shoot Up
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Confirmed in Colombo, Flight Prices From Delhi Shoot Up
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Confirmed in Colombo, Flight Prices From Delhi Shoot Up

QUICK LINKS