IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Confirmed in Colombo, Flight Prices From Delhi Shoot Up

The air fare for Delhi to Colombo flights have surged after the India-Pakistan clash was confirmed on Monday. The arch-rivals will be against each other on February 15 in Colombo.

According to a report in the Indian Express, this decision helped the International Cricket Council (ICC) avoid a revenue loss of nearly $174 million.

The Pakistan government on Monday, cleared its national cricket team to play India at the T20 World Cup 2026.

“The Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Shehbaz Sharif has been formally briefed by the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mr. Mohsin Naqvi, regarding the outcomes of high-level deliberations held between the PCB, representatives of the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB),” the official social media handle of the Pakistan government posted.

“In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions as well as the request of friendly countries, the government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15 in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.”

The statement released by ICC said: “The dialogue between ICC and PCB took place as part of a broader engagement with both parties recognising the need for constructive dealings and being united, committed and purposeful in their aspirations to serve the best interests of the game with integrity, neutrality and cooperation.”

“In that prevailing spirit, it was agreed that all members will respect their commitments as per the terms of participation for ICC events and do all that is necessary to ensure that the ongoing edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is a success.”

“With respect to Bangladesh, the ICC reiterated its continued facilitation of growth in one of cricket’s most vibrant markets, with more than 200 million passionate fans to ensure that the national team’s non-participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 does not have any long-term effects on cricket in the country.”

