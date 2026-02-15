LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Where And How To Buy Team India Jersey Last Minute? Check Here

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Where And How To Buy Team India Jersey Last Minute? Check Here

The highly anticipated IND vs PAK Match will be held on 15th February, that is today and if you are looking to buy Team India jersey last minute, here are the details. Instant delivery apps like swiggy instamart, zepto, blinkit etc. are the ones who help during this crisis.

(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 15, 2026 14:36:44 IST

The R. Premadasa Stadium located in Colombo will host the highly anticipated Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan which will draw international viewers and generated intense fan excitement on Sunday evening.

One can buy the Team India jersey from online instant delivery partners like Swiggy instamart, zepto and blink it. Different sizes are available on the app. 

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup

The match will begin at 7 PM lST after one day of weather related issues and ongoing uncertainty about the pre match handshake between the two captains which both teams addressed during their press conferences. India fielded its strongest team for the match which included Suryakumar Yadav as captain and Abhishek Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah as experienced bowlers while Pakistan used its spin bowling attack led by Usman Tariq to counter their opponents who had strong players at important positions. 

Fans and analysts also watched closely as the broader context of this rivalry played out, given Pakistan’s earlier boycott controversy that was resolved after diplomatic intervention and negotiations. The match evolved into a central point of cricketing unity as both teams competed for control over Group A in the T20 World Cup. The ongoing match presented a dramatic experience which showed why India and Pakistan create one of the most exciting cricket matches that happens in international sports.

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 2:36 PM IST
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Where And How To Buy Team India Jersey Last Minute? Check Here

