IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Raipur will be the venue for the second ODI between India and South Africa, where the series is delicately placed after a dramatic first match, in which India got a narrow victory and thus took a 1-0 lead. The opener of the series can be described as a game of the spectacular displays of both sides, India’s accurate bowling and cool headed middle order batting were the strong points against the South African team’s lively and aggressive retorts. Now, the host team wants to win the series and the visitor team is ready to put up a strong fight, thus making the ground the perfect place for the second ODI to feature another thrilling match.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When to Watch India vs South Africa Cricket match

The eagerly awaited second One Day International between the Indian national cricket team (IND) and the South African national cricket team (SA) will take place on Wednesday, July 3, 2025, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The match is expected to begin at 1:30 PM IST, with the toss happening around 1:00 PM IST. India, which triumphed in the first ODI after a thrilling match, will be very enthusiastic to take advantage of the home crowd’s support and to win the series by taking the second consecutive win.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Certainly, the live telecast and streaming facilities can be seen clearly by the spectators wishing to see the match live. The Indian viewers can see the match on the Star Sports Network through cable or satellite TV. The JioHotstar app and website will also provide online streaming of the match where you can watch every ball and boundary directly from your phone or laptop. Sports streaming platforms will deliver the match according to the viewer’s location for the audience outside India.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details

Considering the broadcasting arrangements, the fans’ interaction with the event will not be an issue no matter if they went with TV or mobile and desktop viewing. The match, with its high stakes, both teams having powerful line ups, and the exciting contest taking place in favorable conditions, is an ODI that will not only deliver but also facilitate the spectators in India and worldwide to catch it live.

IND vs SA Live Streaming: When will the India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI match will be played on 03 December, 2025, Wednesday .

IND vs SA Live Streaming: Where will the India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI match be held?

The India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI match will be held at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur.

IND vs SA Live Streaming: What time will the India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI match start?

The India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM.

IND vs SA Live Streaming: Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI match for free?

The India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI match will be live telecast on TV on the Star Sports network. The match will also be aired on DD Sports for free.

IND vs SA Live Streaming: Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI match?

The India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI match will be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

Also Read: India’s T20I Squad For South Africa To Be Announced Today, Will Shubman Gill And Hardik Pandya Return To The Team?