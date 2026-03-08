India Crowned T20 World Cup 2026 Champions As Jasprit Bumrah And Axar Patel Shine In Final Against New Zealand

India has done it again! Yes, under the blazing lights of a packed Narendra Modi Stadium, the Indian cricket team defeated New Zealand to win the T20 World Cup 2026 final match on Sunday.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side delivered a performance for the ages and dominated the game throughout the game with their all-around performance. Repaying the faith of a billion expectations, the Men in Blue scripted history as they became the first nation to defend the title of the T20 World Cup.

Apart from this, with this win, the Indian cricket team broke several records and has etched its name in the history books forever.

India became the first team with three T20 World Cup titles

India surpassed England and the West Indies in the all-time list

Team India became the most successful team in the T20 World Cup history.

This is a developing story. More to follow……

