Home > Sports > India Crowned T20 World Cup 2026 Champions As Jasprit Bumrah And Axar Patel Shine In Final Against New Zealand

India defeated New Zealand in the 2026 T20 World Cup final with a dominant all-round performance, as Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel delivered match-winning spells to secure the title.

India Crowned T20 World Cup 2026 Champions As Jasprit Bumrah And Axar Patel Shine In Final Against New Zealand | Image Source - AFP
Published By: Unnati Madan
Last updated: March 8, 2026 22:59:23 IST

India has done it again! Yes, under the blazing lights of a packed Narendra Modi Stadium, the Indian cricket team defeated New Zealand to win the T20 World Cup 2026 final match on Sunday.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side delivered a performance for the ages and dominated the game throughout the game with their all-around performance. Repaying the faith of a billion expectations, the Men in Blue scripted history as they became the first nation to defend the title of the T20 World Cup.

Apart from this, with this win, the Indian cricket team broke several records and has etched its name in the history books forever.

  • India became the first team with three T20 World Cup titles
  • India surpassed England and the West Indies in the all-time list
  • Team India became the most successful team in the T20 World Cup history.

This is a developing story. More to follow……

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 10:55 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

QUICK LINKS