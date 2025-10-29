The First T20 Match between India and Australia was starting off in a very good note for Team India with near to make the score 100 and the team was in form. So aggressive was the opening partnership that, together with the already mentioned score, it was obviously the Indian team’s end of the inning through powerplay. Suryakumar Yadav smashed the rival bowling by hitting 39 runs off 24 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes at a very impressive stay of 162.50. Gill was trailing him by 4 runs with 37 runs off 20 balls 4 boundaries and 1 six at 185.00 strike rate. Their total of 62 runs was from the first 35 balls of the innings, and the match was starting to look very easy for India as a victory.

India vs Australia 1st T20 Called Off Due To Rain In Canberra

Then, rain came at that time. The match was interrupted before the completion of the innings and the outcome was still uncertain. There is still an uncertain path for the match, India can only impose a big score if the weather is good and the overs cut down are favorable. It’s a solid base for India while it’s a big task for Australia to stop the momentum when play resumes. The match was in the hands of India when the score was 97 for just 1 wicket down, but rain interrupted them at Manuka Oval, Fans were hoping that there might be fewer overs but about a hour ago it was declared that the match is called off. The entire field was covered, and the delay was so lengthy that it was hard to guess the ending of the match over loss, DLS could be on, etc It looked like the bowlers were losing ground for the Australians, but Nathan Ellis took the key wicket that is Abhishek Sharma which hinted that the batters were controlling the pace of the match. Ellis’s last bowling figures were 1.4-0-25-1. The game is still locked in stalemate with play stopped and the situation changing.

