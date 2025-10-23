India vs Australia Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Match FREE LIVE Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Online

India vs Australia 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: The spotlight is back on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as India takes on Australia in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at the Adelaide Oval on October 23. Both of them returned to the international fold in Perth but failed to make an impact, with Rohit scoring just eight and Kohli dismissed for a duck. With their places in the team under scrutiny, they will be eager to regain form and deliver big scores in this crucial encounter.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill, who had a forgettable ODI captaincy debut in Perth, will also look to lead India to their first win under his stewardship.

IND vs AUS Live Streaming: When will India vs Australia 2nd ODI take place?

The 2nd ODI will be played on Sunday, October 23, 2025, with the match starting at 9:00 AM IST. The toss is scheduled for 8:30 AM IST.

IND vs AUS Live Streaming: Where will India vs Australia 2nd ODI take place?

The match will be held at the iconic Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia.

IND vs AUS Live Streaming: Which channels will broadcast India vs Australia 2nd ODI in India?

Fans can watch the India vs Australia 2nd ODI live on Star Sports Network across India.

IND vs AUS Live Streaming: Where will live streaming be available for IND vs AUS 2nd ODI?

For viewers who prefer online streaming, the match will be available live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

With the series on the line, the 2nd ODI is a must-win for India to keep the series alive. A loss would hand Australia the series, while a win will set up an exciting decider in the 3rd ODI. After the ODI series, the two teams will lock horns in five T20Is, promising more cricketing action for fans.

Stay tuned for India vs Australia 2nd ODI live streaming updates and don’t miss the action from Adelaide Oval.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates, 2nd ODI : Can Team India Led By Shubman Gill With Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Bounce Back Against Mitchell Marsh Led Team Australia?