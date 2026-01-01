India and New Zealand are about to clash in a thrilling limited overs cricket series in India that is going to start on January 11, 2026, and will include three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) stretching through the end of January. The series is of great importance as the teams will be trying out their players and will be bringing in the best even for the major events later in the season, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup that is set to start on February 7, in India, and Sri Lanka. The unveiling of the cricket team for India in the ODI format is the main event for the majority of fans, and this is primarily due to seniors’ players being expected into the limited overs format again.

The opener one day game is scheduled in Vadodara on January 11, followed by the second match in Rajkot on January 14 and later on Indore will be the venue for the last game on January 18. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to announce the Indian squad in the early days of January while the selectors are expected to gather around January 3 or 4 to make the announcement. In contrast, New Zealand has made public its ODI and T20I teams for the tour and thus has offered cricket supporters a preview of their players.

India vs New Zealand 2026: Full ODI Squad Announcement, Check Live Streaming, Match Dates, And Venues

All the cricket revolution will be seen live by the fans from all over the world and also India. The major sports networks and digital platforms are expected to provide the official broadcast in India along with the entire match coverage. The ODIs are aimed to attract fans who will not have any problem coming to watch the matches because of the day time start and playing in famous Indian cricket locations, thus giving the audience a lot of chances to see the teams in action. With the series being a major practice for the future world events, the fans will be very attentive to the players’ displays, the selections of the squad, the match results, and all that might influence India’s 2026 cricket campaign.

