LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump benjamin netanyahu Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump benjamin netanyahu Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump benjamin netanyahu Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump benjamin netanyahu Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump benjamin netanyahu Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump benjamin netanyahu Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs Pakistan Final Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch IND Vs PAK T20I Asia Cup 2025 final Match LIVE Cricket Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop

India vs Pakistan Final Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch IND Vs PAK T20I Asia Cup 2025 final Match LIVE Cricket Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop

The T20I final between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai is highly staked with India being undefeated and Pakistan seeking to be the challengers as underdogs. Both teams will be playing on a pitch that favors seam in the early and spin in the late with the match having both cricketing and geopolitical implications.

(Image Credit: News X)
(Image Credit: News X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 28, 2025 16:39:47 IST

The India vs Pakistan final is a first in the 41 years history of the Asia Cup competition. To be hosted in Dubai on Sunday, September 28, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India enters with a history of having never lost the competition and they have already won all their six games in this 17th edition of the Asia Cup. The team has done remarkably well with the guidance of Suryakumar Yadav with the team being topped by half century opener Abhishek Sharma. 

When, Where And How To Watch IND Vs PAK T20I Asia Cup 2025 Final Match LIVE?

The high stakes T20I will begin at 8:00 PM IST, and the toss will be done at 7:30 PM IST. The Indian fans can watch it on live broadcast on Sony Sports Network, and streaming on SonyLIV and FanCode. 

For Live Updates: India vs Pakistan Final Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025

India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final

Among the most significant contributors who have contributed significantly to the bowling department is left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who is leading with 12 wickets. However, the team has posed a problem regarding fielding as it had 12 drops catches during the tournament. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy attributed this to the ring of fire created by the 350 floodlights fitted around the stadium which according to him affects visibility. Rather, Pakistan earned a spot in the last by defeating Bangladesh in a low run Game in the Super Four by a margin of 11 runs. The team will be relying on their two Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf to deliver early breakthroughs and spinners Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz are likely to check the mighty India batting line. 

Asia Cup 2025 Final

Such an ending, in addition to possessing cricketing value, bears a touch of geopolitical overtones, given the tensed relation between the two countries. The previous experiences of group stage and Super Four had been favorable as India won both matches but tensions were high since the players refused to shake hands and had also made some controversies themselves. The upcoming final will be a thrilling game on the ground and off the ground as the India and Pakistan battled to emerge the ultimate winner in the Asian cricket domination.

Also Read: India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Complete Winners List From 1984 To 2025

Tags: Asia Cup 2025 Finalind vs pak final asia cupind vs pak live score streamingind vs pak live streamingIndia vs Pakistan Final Live Streamingindia vs pakistan live streamingsonylivWhenWhere And How To Watch IND Vs PAK T20I Asia Cup 2025 Final Match LIVE

RELATED News

Mithun Manhas elected as BCCI president, ex-cricketers RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha join men's senior selection panel
Asia Cup 2025 FINAL Prize Money: How Much Prize Money Will Winners And Runners Up Get?
"Pakistan would not be able to beat us": Young fans back India to lift Asia Cup 2025 trophy against Pakistan
India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Complete Winners List From 1984 To 2025
GK Question: Who Is The New BCCI President After AGM In Mumbai? Hint- Ex Delhi Cricketer

LATEST NEWS

Arthur Road Jail Clash: Inmate Attacks Police Officer During Barrack Brawl, Leaves Him Hospitalised
Pink Power Run 2.0 held in Hyderabad to raise breast cancer awareness
Estimate 1000 Pakistanis die every year due to rabies: Report
Rajasthan PDA Goes Wrong: Couple Gets Steamy During Bike Ride As Girl Sits On Petrol Tank, Dangerous Stunt Caught On Camera
India vs Pakistan Final Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch IND Vs PAK T20I Asia Cup 2025 final Match LIVE Cricket Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop
Gaza Peace Plan By Donald Trump Revealed, Benjamin Netanyahu Sidelined, Arab Muslim Leaders Rewarded | Full 21 Points Explained
What’s Wrong With The iPhone 17? Battery, Screen, And AI Issues: Here Is Everything You To Know
Entry of luxury hotels in India to remain tight due to barriers: Report
Salim-Sulaiman On Success And Spirit: ‘Culture Has The Power To Connect People Across Boundaries’
Who is Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, Leading Probe Into Vijay TVK Rally Stampede, Her High-Profile Inquiries & Landmark Judgments
India vs Pakistan Final Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch IND Vs PAK T20I Asia Cup 2025 final Match LIVE Cricket Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India vs Pakistan Final Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch IND Vs PAK T20I Asia Cup 2025 final Match LIVE Cricket Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India vs Pakistan Final Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch IND Vs PAK T20I Asia Cup 2025 final Match LIVE Cricket Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop
India vs Pakistan Final Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch IND Vs PAK T20I Asia Cup 2025 final Match LIVE Cricket Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop
India vs Pakistan Final Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch IND Vs PAK T20I Asia Cup 2025 final Match LIVE Cricket Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop
India vs Pakistan Final Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch IND Vs PAK T20I Asia Cup 2025 final Match LIVE Cricket Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop

QUICK LINKS