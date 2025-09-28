India vs Pakistan Final Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch IND Vs PAK T20I Asia Cup 2025 final Match LIVE Cricket Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop

The India vs Pakistan final is a first in the 41 years history of the Asia Cup competition. To be hosted in Dubai on Sunday, September 28, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India enters with a history of having never lost the competition and they have already won all their six games in this 17th edition of the Asia Cup. The team has done remarkably well with the guidance of Suryakumar Yadav with the team being topped by half century opener Abhishek Sharma.

When, Where And How To Watch IND Vs PAK T20I Asia Cup 2025 Final Match LIVE?

The high stakes T20I will begin at 8:00 PM IST, and the toss will be done at 7:30 PM IST. The Indian fans can watch it on live broadcast on Sony Sports Network, and streaming on SonyLIV and FanCode.

For Live Updates: India vs Pakistan Final Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025

India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final

Among the most significant contributors who have contributed significantly to the bowling department is left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who is leading with 12 wickets. However, the team has posed a problem regarding fielding as it had 12 drops catches during the tournament. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy attributed this to the ring of fire created by the 350 floodlights fitted around the stadium which according to him affects visibility. Rather, Pakistan earned a spot in the last by defeating Bangladesh in a low run Game in the Super Four by a margin of 11 runs. The team will be relying on their two Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf to deliver early breakthroughs and spinners Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz are likely to check the mighty India batting line.

Asia Cup 2025 Final

Such an ending, in addition to possessing cricketing value, bears a touch of geopolitical overtones, given the tensed relation between the two countries. The previous experiences of group stage and Super Four had been favorable as India won both matches but tensions were high since the players refused to shake hands and had also made some controversies themselves. The upcoming final will be a thrilling game on the ground and off the ground as the India and Pakistan battled to emerge the ultimate winner in the Asian cricket domination.

Also Read: India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Complete Winners List From 1984 To 2025