LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom bcci Dhurandhar Awami League
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs South Africa 4th T20I Cancelled: Ticket Refund Process and How to Apply

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Cancelled: Ticket Refund Process and How to Apply

How to Apply for Ticket Refund in Lucknow Match: The India vs South Africa 4th T20I in Lucknow was canceled due to dense fog, triggering a full ticket refund under UPCA/BCCI rules. Online buyers will receive automatic refunds, while offline buyers must visit the Ekana Stadium box office on December 20–22 with required documents.

ind vs sa 4th t20
ind vs sa 4th t20

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: December 19, 2025 11:28:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Cancelled: Ticket Refund Process and How to Apply

Ticket Refund Process For IND Vs SA 4th T20I Called Off In Lucknow: The cricket match between India and South Africa has been canceled, and the 4th T20I in Lucknow has also been canceled. Hence, all ticket holders under the denominations of the licensed promoter (including any platform/service fees) will receive back the total ticket amount.

You Might Be Interested In

 

About refund on online ticket (BookMyShow/other partners)

  • You are an online ticket holder and believe your refund will be received automatically as the payment will be reverted to your original payment option; no separate refund application is required on your part. 

  • You will be notified through email/SMS/app regarding your refund details on the registered contact methods, so do not forget to check your inbox and also the bank/card statement for a few days. 

 

Offline/box-office ticket holders

  • People who bought tickets from the box offices must go to the box office at Gate No. 2, Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on the specified refund dates (December 20, 21, and 22) from 11 AM to 6 PM. 

  • You are expected to present and hand over:

  1. Original physical match ticket

  2. A copy of a government-issued ID

  3. Your bank details (account number, IFSC, etc.), and fill the refund form given at the counter; the amount will be credited to your bank account after verification. 

 

The conditions and timelines

  • Due to the 4th T20I at Lucknow getting cancelled without a ball being bowled due to dense fog, which triggers full ticket reimbursement under UPCA/BCCI policy, refunds are being issued. 

  • Offline buyers will have their refunds processed only after the verification of tickets, IDs, and bank details has been done successfully; the organizers have informed that processing will start immediately after the refund window and can take a few working days to reflect. 

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 11:05 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Cricket newsEkana Stadium fog cancellationEkana Stadium ticket refundIND vs SAIndia South Africa T20 refundLucknow T20 match cancellationNewsXsoftcancellation India South AfricaT20 International ticket refund processticket refund detailsticket refund details UPCAUPCA ticket refunds

RELATED News

Viral Instagram Reel Triggers Mystery: Homeless Woman Claims to Be Cricketer Salim Durani’s Wife, Internet Divided Over Truth

Yashasvi Jaiswal Health Update: Star Cricketer Drops Significant Weight, Doctors Prescribe Rest – Report

EXCLUSIVE | ‘The way he guided the team and…’: Domestic Star Virat Singh Showers Praise On Captain Ishan Kishan After Jharkhand Crowned SMAT Champions

Ishan Kishan Smashes 45-Ball Century In SMAT Final, Equals Abhishek Sharma, Breaks MS Dhoni’s Six-Hitting Record

Caught On Camera: MS Dhoni Wearing A Watch And Fitness Band Clears Airport Security, Internet Fumes Over ‘Why No Frisking For VIPs?’

LATEST NEWS

SITME 2026 – Embroidery Machinery Expo to Be Held at Sarsana, Surat

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (19.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Nature’s Nirvana 2025: A Mesmerizing Celebration of Art, Values, and Environmental Harmony at White Lotus International School

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (19.12.2025): Dear Friday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Epstein Files Bombshell Brings Bill Gates In Spotlight: Were Ties With This Sex Offender A Key Factor In Billionaire’s Divorce With Melinda Gates?

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (19.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Cancelled: Ticket Refund Process and How to Apply

Nifty, Sensex Open Higher on Friday Amid Global Central Bank Moves Boost Sentiment, Bank of Japan Rate Hike

Why Bank Of Japan Raised Interest Rates To A Record High And How It Impacts Markets And Inflation

‘Didn’t Die of Natural Causes’: Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Makes Shocking Claims, Slams Priya Sachdev Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Property War

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Cancelled: Ticket Refund Process and How to Apply

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Cancelled: Ticket Refund Process and How to Apply

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Cancelled: Ticket Refund Process and How to Apply
India vs South Africa 4th T20I Cancelled: Ticket Refund Process and How to Apply
India vs South Africa 4th T20I Cancelled: Ticket Refund Process and How to Apply
India vs South Africa 4th T20I Cancelled: Ticket Refund Process and How to Apply

QUICK LINKS