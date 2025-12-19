India vs South Africa 4th T20I Cancelled: Ticket Refund Process and How to Apply

Ticket Refund Process For IND Vs SA 4th T20I Called Off In Lucknow: The cricket match between India and South Africa has been canceled, and the 4th T20I in Lucknow has also been canceled. Hence, all ticket holders under the denominations of the licensed promoter (including any platform/service fees) will receive back the total ticket amount.

About refund on online ticket (BookMyShow/other partners)

You are an online ticket holder and believe your refund will be received automatically as the payment will be reverted to your original payment option; no separate refund application is required on your part.

You will be notified through email/SMS/app regarding your refund details on the registered contact methods, so do not forget to check your inbox and also the bank/card statement for a few days.

Offline/box-office ticket holders

People who bought tickets from the box offices must go to the box office at Gate No. 2, Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on the specified refund dates (December 20, 21, and 22) from 11 AM to 6 PM.

You are expected to present and hand over:

Original physical match ticket A copy of a government-issued ID Your bank details (account number, IFSC, etc.), and fill the refund form given at the counter; the amount will be credited to your bank account after verification.

The conditions and timelines

Due to the 4th T20I at Lucknow getting cancelled without a ball being bowled due to dense fog, which triggers full ticket reimbursement under UPCA/BCCI policy, refunds are being issued.

Offline buyers will have their refunds processed only after the verification of tickets, IDs, and bank details has been done successfully; the organizers have informed that processing will start immediately after the refund window and can take a few working days to reflect.