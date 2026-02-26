LIVE TV
IND vs ZIM: 'India's Very Own Babar Azam?' Fans Troll Tilak Varma After Average Returns in T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup: India’s Tilak Varma has received heavy backlash for his timid batting approach in the World Cup. The lack of returns with the bat in hand for Varma has meant that he is being compared with the Pakistan star batter, Babar Azam.

Tilak Varma draws comparison with Babar Azam after poor performances in the T20 World Cup 2026. Image Credit: X/@BCCI and @AdilShahAfridi
Tilak Varma draws comparison with Babar Azam after poor performances in the T20 World Cup 2026. Image Credit: X/@BCCI and @AdilShahAfridi

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: February 26, 2026 10:40:31 IST

IND vs ZIM: ‘India’s Very Own Babar Azam?’ Fans Troll Tilak Varma After Average Returns in T20 World Cup 2026

Tilak Varma’s performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup has been abysmal. The left-handed batter has not been able to get going in the five matches, and his timid approach has added extra pressure on Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. The two openers have had to take the attacking option from the very first over, even against some of the best bowlers.

Tilak’s poor performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 has drawn trolling and comparisons to Pakistan’s Babar Azam. There is no denying the fact that in recent times, Babar’s T20 numbers have come under scrutiny, so much so that Michael Vaughan suggested that he should quit T20Is. Meanwhile, all this time, Tilak has been able to dodge the scrutiny. 

Tilak Varma, India’s Very Own Babar Azam



Tilak Varma has failed to create any impact in the World Cup and, as a result, has been compared to Pakistan’s Babar Azam. 



In the marquee clash against Pakistan, Tilak scored 25 runs off 24 balls. Babar went on to make the identical score against England in the Super 8 clash. The only difference is that India went on to win the match due to Ishan Kishan, while Pakistan lost because of Babar’s knock.



The lack of intent, as well as his inability to anchor the innings, has drawn comparisons to the point where the Indian batter is being called out for his stat-padding. 



His poor showing in the tournament, along with India’s embarrassing loss against South Africa, led to fans calling him another Babar Azam in the making and calling for his removal from the team. 

Is this Post injury rustiness for Tilak Varma?

Tilak Varma in 2025 was given a consistent run at the top of the order. He scored 567 runs in 20 games, averaging 47.25 with a strike rate of close to 130. However, an injury in early 2026 meant that he had to be on the sidelines in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup. Since coming back from his injury, the left-handed batter has shown signs of rustiness. 

Has India miscalculated the tempo required at No.3 in this World Cup?

His timid batting approach during the World Cup has raised questions over the Indian team management’s decision to have him at number three. His stats from the ongoing World Cup paint a sad story.

Tilak Varma at World Cup 2026:

  • Matches: 5

  • Runs: 107

  • Average: 21.40

  • Strike Rate: 118.88

  • Highest: 31

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 10:37 AM IST
Tags: babar azamindiaIndia vs Zimbabwepakistant20 world cup 2026Tilak Varma Trolledtilak-varmazimbabwe

IND vs ZIM: ‘India’s Very Own Babar Azam?’ Fans Troll Tilak Varma After Average Returns in T20 World Cup 2026

QUICK LINKS