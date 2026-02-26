IND vs ZIM: ‘India’s Very Own Babar Azam?’ Fans Troll Tilak Varma After Average Returns in T20 World Cup 2026

Tilak Varma’s performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup has been abysmal. The left-handed batter has not been able to get going in the five matches, and his timid approach has added extra pressure on Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. The two openers have had to take the attacking option from the very first over, even against some of the best bowlers.

Tilak’s poor performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 has drawn trolling and comparisons to Pakistan’s Babar Azam. There is no denying the fact that in recent times, Babar’s T20 numbers have come under scrutiny, so much so that Michael Vaughan suggested that he should quit T20Is. Meanwhile, all this time, Tilak has been able to dodge the scrutiny.

Tilak Varma, India’s Very Own Babar Azam





Tilak Varma has failed to create any impact in the World Cup and, as a result, has been compared to Pakistan’s Babar Azam.

All this talk about lack of respect for the spirit of the game from team India… But a lovely tribute to Babar Azam from Tilak Varma Respect 🫡 pic.twitter.com/PpBrkU7kF9 — Tez (@tezilyas) February 15, 2026





In the marquee clash against Pakistan, Tilak scored 25 runs off 24 balls. Babar went on to make the identical score against England in the Super 8 clash. The only difference is that India went on to win the match due to Ishan Kishan, while Pakistan lost because of Babar’s knock.

Meet Tilak Varma. He neither plays with intent like Abhishek or Ishan, nor does he anchor the innings till the end like Virat Kohli.

He just statpads like Babar Azam.

He is another fraud player who is playing because of the Asia Cup final quota.#INDvNED #T20WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/Zqu3ojzSSW — 𝑨. 🤍 (@itsaniou) February 18, 2026







The lack of intent, as well as his inability to anchor the innings, has drawn comparisons to the point where the Indian batter is being called out for his stat-padding.

Unpopular opinion but Shreyas Iyer is far better player than Tilak Varma. He is just another Babar Azam in making. Not able to handle world cup pressure#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/tO2vyLMKfD — Ajeet Kumar (@ajeetkr03) February 22, 2026





His poor showing in the tournament, along with India’s embarrassing loss against South Africa, led to fans calling him another Babar Azam in the making and calling for his removal from the team.

Is this Post injury rustiness for Tilak Varma?

Tilak Varma in 2025 was given a consistent run at the top of the order. He scored 567 runs in 20 games, averaging 47.25 with a strike rate of close to 130. However, an injury in early 2026 meant that he had to be on the sidelines in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup. Since coming back from his injury, the left-handed batter has shown signs of rustiness.

Has India miscalculated the tempo required at No.3 in this World Cup?

His timid batting approach during the World Cup has raised questions over the Indian team management’s decision to have him at number three. His stats from the ongoing World Cup paint a sad story.

Tilak Varma at World Cup 2026:

Matches: 5

Runs: 107

Average: 21.40

Strike Rate: 118.88

Highest: 31

