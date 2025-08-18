LIVE TV
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside's USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale

Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale

NBA star Hassan Whiteside has listed his USD 15.8 million Miami Beach mansion, a waterfront estate featuring 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, a movie theater, gym, rooftop lounge, and 45-foot pier. With luxury amenities and modern design, the property reflects Whiteside’s high-end post NBA lifestyle.

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 18, 2025 13:40:14 IST

NBA veteran Hassan Whiteside has put his ultra luxurious Miami Beach estate on the market for a staggering USD 15.8 million. Nestled on 18,000 plus square feet of secured land with 90 feet of waterfront on Surprise Lake, this high-end property is a standout in the city’s thriving luxury real estate scene. The listing is being handled by Jill Eber of the Jills Zeder Group and Melissa Barragan of Dezer Platinum Realty LLC.

A Design That Blends Elegance and Modernity

Located at 528 Lakeview Court, the tri-level home boasts five spacious bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The architectural design is both dramatic and refined, featuring a grand lobby with 30-foot-high ceilings, a koi pond, and a serene waterfall. Oak and marble floors run throughout, complementing standout elements like a large saltwater aquarium and a state-of-the-art kitchen. Access to the upper floors is via a sleek glass and wood staircase, and a rooftop lounge offers sweeping views, perfect for entertaining.

Resort-Style Amenities at Every Turn

The master suite is accessed through double sliding doors and includes a vast walk-in closet, built-in speakers, and a cozy sitting area. The home is loaded with upscale amenities including a private movie theater, a custom bar, and a garage-turned-gym. Outdoors, a 45-foot pier with three Jet Ski slips, a pool with a cascading waterfall, and a rooftop patio with a TV and fire pit elevate the home’s resort-like appeal.

A Lifestyle Shift for the Former Heat Star

Whiteside’s decision to sell may signal a change in personal priorities or lifestyle. After five seasons immersed in the Miami way of life, he’s passing the torch offering a new buyer the chance to enjoy the same luxury living. With Miami Beach’s high-end market still booming, this waterfront gem is sure to attract elite attention.

Tags: Hassan Whitesidehome-hero-pos-3Miami Beachnba

TOP CATEGORIES

