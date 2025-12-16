LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
goa nightclub Cameron Green babbleejit bubbly kaur anushka sharma Bihar CM ECI goa nightclub Cameron Green babbleejit bubbly kaur anushka sharma Bihar CM ECI goa nightclub Cameron Green babbleejit bubbly kaur anushka sharma Bihar CM ECI goa nightclub Cameron Green babbleejit bubbly kaur anushka sharma Bihar CM ECI
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
goa nightclub Cameron Green babbleejit bubbly kaur anushka sharma Bihar CM ECI goa nightclub Cameron Green babbleejit bubbly kaur anushka sharma Bihar CM ECI goa nightclub Cameron Green babbleejit bubbly kaur anushka sharma Bihar CM ECI goa nightclub Cameron Green babbleejit bubbly kaur anushka sharma Bihar CM ECI
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders Spend INR 25.20 Cr To Get Cameron Green

IPL 2026 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders Spend INR 25.20 Cr To Get Cameron Green

Kolkata Knight Riders spent big amount of money to get Cameron Green in the squad. The major acquisition shows KKR had shifted their objective to get a proven game changer into their team during the upcoming season.

Photo Credits: X
Photo Credits: X

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Edited By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: December 16, 2025 15:10:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders Spend INR 25.20 Cr To Get Cameron Green

Australian all rounder Cameron Green was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders after the franchise spent INR 25.20 Cr to get the right handed player in the squad. The all rounder had become one of the most expected players during the IPL 2026 Abu Dhabi mini auction, raising the franchises’ and fans’ interest considerably. Among 1,355 players who were registered, Green is marked as the most wanted overseas talent. 

Cameron Green To Kolkata Knight Riders

The journey that Green takes to the 2026 auction has been a roller coaster ride of recent difficulties and recovery. He had to stay away for the entire IPL 2025 season because of back surgery, since then, he has been participating in the competition. Reports say that he has been given the clearance to bowl and pitch in as a real all rounder, in spite of an initial mistake in his registration, where he was listed as a specialized batsman. This is a confirmation to the franchises about his being a multi faceted player as he will be able to provide both good batsmanship and quick bowling. His previous IPL seasons, which included powerful displays with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, only add up to his appeal and provide the reason why he is considered as a high profile auction name.

IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates

Even though Green is likely to be the main focus of the expensive bid talks on December 16, 2025, a recent regulation limiting international players’ pay to ₹18 crore has been still set up, so, no matter how much the franchises would compete, the player’s salary would not exceed that amount. This rule could have an effect on the choice of teams as they handle their finances and attempt to get his talent on board. However, Green is still the central character of this auction cycle, as his skills, flexibility and attractiveness to the market have made him a possible decisive factor for the franchise winning his contract. 

Also Read: MI Players Auction IPL 2026 LIVE: Mumbai Indians Might Target Quinton de Kock, Check Purse, Slots, Base Price, Complete Squad List

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 3:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Cameron Greenhome-hero-pos-9IPL 2026 AuctionIPL 2026 Auction liveIPL 2026 Auction Live Updatesipl auction liveKolkata Knight Riders

RELATED News

Ignored before, Unstoppable Now? Sarfaraz Khan Hammers 15-ball Fifty On IPL 2026 Auction Day, Scores 73 off 22 Balls

MI Players Auction IPL 2026 LIVE: Mumbai Indians Might Target Quinton de Kock, Check Purse, Slots, Base Price, Complete Squad List

CSK IPL 2026 Auction LIVE: CSK’s Purse Size, What The Team Needs and Likely Targets

India vs Malaysia U19 Asia Cup: Abhigyan Kundu Goes All Guns Blazing, Notches Up Double Hundred Just Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

IPL 2026 Players Auction Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch IPL Mini Auction Event in Abu Dhabi Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

LATEST NEWS

Rupee Breaches 91 Mark: Inside India’s Historic Currency Slide As Markets Reel; FIIs Exit, Dollar Demand Surges, And Trade Uncertainty Mounts

What Is Trump Derangement Syndrome, And Is It A Genuine Mental Illness? Everything Explained As POTUS Takes A Dig At Late Rob Reiner

Goa Nightclub Fire BIG Update: Luthra Brothers Land in Delhi, Arrested; Procedures To Follow

Aroop Biswas Resigns as West Bengal Sports Minister Following Chaos During Messi Visit To Kolkata

IPL 2026 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders Spend INR 25.20 Cr To Get Cameron Green

Eternal Shares Drop 5.3% Amid Heavy Selling, Compliance Costs Hit Zomato, Blinkit Parent; Biggest Intraday Fall

Want the Viral Rehman Dakait Look From Dhurandhar? Here Are Three Gemini Prompts You Must Try

GNA Announces Major Nationwide Wi-Fi Expansion Starting from Karnataka; Ropes in Cricket Legend Harbhajan Singh as Brand Ambassador

30 Years In America, So Close To Green Card – Why Was 60-Year-Old Indian-Origin Woman Babblejit ‘Bubbly’ Kaur Detained By ICE?

Border 2 Teaser Unveiled: Sunny Deol Returns With His Iconic War Cry, Diljit, Varun And Ahaan Take The Frontline, Fans Say, ‘Another 1000 Crore Loading’

IPL 2026 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders Spend INR 25.20 Cr To Get Cameron Green

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders Spend INR 25.20 Cr To Get Cameron Green

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders Spend INR 25.20 Cr To Get Cameron Green
IPL 2026 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders Spend INR 25.20 Cr To Get Cameron Green
IPL 2026 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders Spend INR 25.20 Cr To Get Cameron Green
IPL 2026 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders Spend INR 25.20 Cr To Get Cameron Green

QUICK LINKS