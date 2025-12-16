IPL 2026 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders Spend INR 25.20 Cr To Get Cameron Green

Australian all rounder Cameron Green was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders after the franchise spent INR 25.20 Cr to get the right handed player in the squad. The all rounder had become one of the most expected players during the IPL 2026 Abu Dhabi mini auction, raising the franchises’ and fans’ interest considerably. Among 1,355 players who were registered, Green is marked as the most wanted overseas talent.

Cameron Green To Kolkata Knight Riders

The journey that Green takes to the 2026 auction has been a roller coaster ride of recent difficulties and recovery. He had to stay away for the entire IPL 2025 season because of back surgery, since then, he has been participating in the competition. Reports say that he has been given the clearance to bowl and pitch in as a real all rounder, in spite of an initial mistake in his registration, where he was listed as a specialized batsman. This is a confirmation to the franchises about his being a multi faceted player as he will be able to provide both good batsmanship and quick bowling. His previous IPL seasons, which included powerful displays with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, only add up to his appeal and provide the reason why he is considered as a high profile auction name.

IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates

Even though Green is likely to be the main focus of the expensive bid talks on December 16, 2025, a recent regulation limiting international players’ pay to ₹18 crore has been still set up, so, no matter how much the franchises would compete, the player’s salary would not exceed that amount. This rule could have an effect on the choice of teams as they handle their finances and attempt to get his talent on board. However, Green is still the central character of this auction cycle, as his skills, flexibility and attractiveness to the market have made him a possible decisive factor for the franchise winning his contract.

