IPL 2026 Auction: Season-Wise List of Punjab Kings’ Costliest Players (2008 to 2025)

Punjab Kings’ auction history shows rising big-money buys, from Irfan Pathan to record-signing Shreyas Iyer, reflecting their evolving IPL strategy.

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: November 24, 2025 12:22:40 IST

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have been one of the IPL auction history’s most lively franchises, always selecting first-class players as a means of fortifying their roster. The most expensive player of each year from 2008 to now has marked their changing game plan and their aspirations in the IPL.

 

Early Big Buys Set the Tone (2008–2014)

The highest purchasing rate for PBKS in the first auction was Irfan Pathan at ₹3.8 crore, which was basically the starting wave for the future auctions. In 2014, the team spent big around ₹6.5 crore on the Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson. This team has a habit of investing a lot in the best players continuing through the late 2010s and early 2020s, with the likes of KL Rahul being bought in 2018 for ₹11 crore and Glenn Maxwell in 2020 for ₹10.75 crore.

 

Record-Breaking Buys in Recent Years

As per the reports, in the past few years have witnessed even more buys that broke the previous records. ₹14 crore was the cost set for Jhye Richardson in 2021, followed by the ₹11.5 crore bid for England’s Liam Livingstone and ₹18.5 crore for Sam Curran in 2022 and 2023, respectively. The biggest splash from the franchise was in the 2025 auction, where they bought India’s Shreyas Iyer for a stunning ₹26.75 crore, indicating their desire to create an unbeatable future lineup.

 

PBKS’ Auction Philosophy and Rising Investments

The auction history of PBKS shows a plan that mixes the well-seasoned and the international with the very young and local upcoming stars, capturing their desire for domination in the IPL over the long term. This year-by-year list shows the players PBKS has spent the most on, which also shows how much their money for buy-in has grown with the increasing popularity and commercial value of the league. As IPL 2026 gets closer, everyone’s attention will be on the Punjab Kings to see who their next big purchase will be.

DISCLAIMER- This is for educational and informational purposes only. This information is sourced from various authentic sources.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Auction: Top 3 Bowlers Every Franchise Wants to Sign

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 12:22 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

