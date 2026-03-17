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Home > Sports > IPL 2026: Big Blow To KKR! Harshit Rana To Miss Major Part Of New Season Due To Knee Surgery

IPL 2026: Big Blow To KKR! Harshit Rana To Miss Major Part Of New Season Due To Knee Surgery

Massive blow for KKR! Harshit Rana to miss a major part of IPL 2026 following knee surgery. Read about KKR’s new signing Blessing Muzarabani and the latest injury updates on Matheesha Pathirana.

IPL 2026: Big Blow To KKR! Harshit Rana To Miss Major Part Of New Season Due To Knee Surgery. Photo: ANI
IPL 2026: Big Blow To KKR! Harshit Rana To Miss Major Part Of New Season Due To Knee Surgery. Photo: ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: March 17, 2026 08:57:36 IST

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IPL 2026: Big Blow To KKR! Harshit Rana To Miss Major Part Of New Season Due To Knee Surgery

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders have been handed a significant setback ahead of the IPL 2026 season, with promising fast bowler Harshit Rana set to miss a considerable part of the tournament due to injury concerns as per a report by ESPNCricinfo. Rana recently underwent knee surgery in February after picking up a ligament strain during India’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match against South Africa. 

The injury turned out to be more serious than initially expected, forcing the young pacer to miss the global tournament as well. Mohammed Siraj was subsequently named as his replacement in the squad, while Rana began his rehabilitation process.

The timing could not have been more unfortunate for the Delhi-born cricketer. Just days ago, he was honoured with the Best International Debutant award at the BCCI Awards, highlighting his rapid rise in international cricket. However, despite the recognition, his recovery remains ongoing, and there is still no confirmed timeline for his return. The BCCI medical team is continuing to monitor his progress, but for now, his availability for a large part of the IPL season looks unlikely.

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KKR are also dealing with another disruption in their squad composition. Bangladeshi left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman is no longer part of the setup after the franchise was instructed to release him due to broader geopolitical complications between India and Bangladesh. His exit has further reduced KKR’s overseas bowling resources at a crucial juncture.

In response, the franchise has roped in Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement. The tall pacer opted out of his Pakistan Super League stint with Islamabad United to join the KKR camp, offering the team a fresh option with bounce and pace.

Despite these challenges, KKR still have a decent mix of bowlers to rely on. Their overseas pace options include Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana and Australia’s Cameron Green, while the domestic contingent features Vaibhav Arora, Akash Deep, Umran Malik, and Kartik Tyagi. All-rounder Ramandeep Singh also adds flexibility to the bowling attack.

However, there was a slight concern surrounding Pathirana’s fitness as well. The Sri Lankan quick is recovering from a calf strain sustained during the T20 World Cup, and although early signs suggested he would be fit in time for the IPL, the team management is expected to keep a close watch on his condition.

KKR will begin their IPL 2026 campaign on March 29 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, followed by back-to-back three matches at the Eden Gardens. 

Read More: What Forced Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma to Quit Test Cricket? Gautam Gambhir Admits ‘Mistakes’ During Team India Coaching Tenure

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 8:56 AM IST
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IPL 2026: Big Blow To KKR! Harshit Rana To Miss Major Part Of New Season Due To Knee Surgery

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IPL 2026: Big Blow To KKR! Harshit Rana To Miss Major Part Of New Season Due To Knee Surgery

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IPL 2026: Big Blow To KKR! Harshit Rana To Miss Major Part Of New Season Due To Knee Surgery
IPL 2026: Big Blow To KKR! Harshit Rana To Miss Major Part Of New Season Due To Knee Surgery
IPL 2026: Big Blow To KKR! Harshit Rana To Miss Major Part Of New Season Due To Knee Surgery
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