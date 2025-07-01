Live Tv
Home > Sports > IPL 2026 : Find out everything about Player Trading Window and Pre-Season Transfers

IPL 2026 : Find out everything about Player Trading Window and Pre-Season Transfers

The IPL 2026 trade window lets franchises swap players before and after the auction to reshape their squads. It opens 7 days after IPL 2025 ends until 7 days before the auction, then reopens after the auction until 30 days before IPL 2026 starts, allowing cash or player-for-player deals.

IPL 2026 Player Trading Window (Image Credit X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 16:42:14 IST

With the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, attention is already shifting towards the upcoming 2026 season and the excitement is fueled by the IPL trade window. This period allows the 10 franchises to reassess their squads, trading players to strengthen their teams ahead of the new season.

The buzz is especially high this year, with several big-name players reportedly on the move. In this article, we’ll explain how the IPL trade window operates and outline the key dates to keep in mind.

What is the IPL Trade Window?

The IPL trade window is a designated time before and after the IPL auction when franchises can transfer players between teams. These trades can involve cash deals or player swaps. For instance, if Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wants a player from another team, they can either purchase the player for cash or trade one of their players in exchange.

A notable example is Hardik Pandya’s move back to Mumbai Indians (MI). After captaining Gujarat Titans (GT) and leading them to the 2022 title, Hardik returned to MI ahead of the 2024 season in a cash trade deal.

When Does the Trade Window Open?

There are two specific trading periods:

Post-IPL 2025 to Pre-Auction:
The first window opens 7 days after the conclusion of IPL 2025 and closes 7 days before the start of the IPL 2026 auction. Since the 2025 season ended on June 3, this window ran from June 10 onwards.

Post-Auction to Pre-Season:
The second window opens the day after the IPL auction concludes and remains open until 30 days before the start of the 2026 season. For example, if the IPL auction finishes on December 10, 2025, the trade window reopens on December 11 and closes on February 22, 2026, assuming the season starts on March 22.

Tags: indian premier leagueiplpre-season transfers
