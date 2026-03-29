MI vs KKR Match Prediction IPL 2026 Match 2: Hardik Pandya’s MI Takes on SRK’s KKR At Wankhede — Who Will Win Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Today’s Clash?

MI vs KKR Match Prediction: It will be a battle of the former champions at the Wankhede Stadium as the Mumbai Indians play host to the Kolkata Knight Riders. Hardik Pandya’s MI will be looking to break the first-match curse. The five-time champions have not won their first game of the season since 2012. Despite winning five titles in this period, the Mumbai Indians would want to break this unfortunate streak.

KKR, meanwhile, has been struck with a flurry of injuries and player unavailability issues. Coming into this clash, KKR will be without three of their first-choice pacers. While Mustafizur Rahman was let go from the team after tensions in Bangladesh, Matheesha Pathirana and Harshit Rana have been sidelined with injuries. Pathirana is expected to join the team soon, but Rana has been ruled out of the season. Meanwhile, Aakash Deep too has been injured, leaving their fast bowling resources pretty thin.

MI vs KKR: Who will win in IPL 2026 today?

Given the player unavailability issues that the Knight Riders face, it is the hosts who will start as favourites. The Mumbai Indians could very well break their 13-year streak of losing the opening game of the season. The five-time champions, led by Hardik Pandya, boast a strong side and can field one of the best playing XIs while having top bench strength.

Among their ranks are some of the top batters in the shortest format. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock will open the innings for MI, with Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Sherfane Rutherford making up a strong middle-order.

Their bowling unit will be bolstered with the addition of Jasprit Bumrah, who was in doubt for this game. Coming off a fantastic T20 World Cup 2026, Bumrah will be the leader of the bowling attack featuring Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar.

MI vs KKR: Who will score the most runs in IPL 2026 today?

Suryakumar Yadav is expected to score the most runs in the clash between the Mumbai Indians. The Indian T20I skipper is coming into IPL 2026 after a poor performance with the bat in the T20 World Cup 2026.

However, he will be expected to bounce back strongly and continue from where he left off in the previous season. Notably, Suryakumar scored 717 runs and finished with the second-highest runs in 2025. He was not dismissed for a score of less than 25 throughout the previous season.

MI vs KKR: Who will take the most wickets in IPL 2026 today?

Jasprit Bumrah, like he is almost every match, will be the favourite to pick the most wickets. The biggest hurdle for Bumrah as he aims to be the highest wicket-taker in the MI vs KKR clash would be the batters from the Knight Riders not taking any chances against him and safely playing out his four overs.

It was evident in the recently concluded T20 World Cup that Bumrah was bowling economically without many wickets. His controlled spells meant that other Indian bowlers could reap the benefits.

Also Read: MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Will Matheesha Pathirana Play Today’s Match? Assistant Coach Shane Watson Breaks Silence