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Home > Sports News > MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Will Matheesha Pathirana Play Today’s Match? Assistant Coach Shane Watson Breaks Silence

MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Will Matheesha Pathirana Play Today’s Match? Assistant Coach Shane Watson Breaks Silence

Will Matheesha Pathirana play today? KKR assistant coach Shane Watson provides a crucial update on the Rs 18-crore pacer’s availability for the MI vs KKR opener.

MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Will Matheesha Pathirana Play Today's Match? Assistant Coach Shane Watson Breaks Silence. Photo: ANI
MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Will Matheesha Pathirana Play Today's Match? Assistant Coach Shane Watson Breaks Silence. Photo: ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 29, 2026 16:00:11 IST

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MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Will Matheesha Pathirana Play Today’s Match? Assistant Coach Shane Watson Breaks Silence

IPL 2026: As Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) gear up to begin their IPL 2026 campaign with their opening game against Mumbai Indians (MI) tonight, March 29, everyone is looking at the playing eleven, particularly with regards to the fitness status of their record-breaking auction pick, Matheesha Pathirana.

The Sri Lankan speedster, who was picked by the Kolkata-based side for an astonishing Rs. 18 crore during the auction, has been at the center of much speculation with news of him being down with a calf injury. At the pre-match press conference on Saturday, Kolkata’s assistant coach Shane Watson finally opened up about the fitness status of the pacer.

A Measured Approach to Recovery

Despite the excitement surrounding Pathirana’s debut in the purple and gold, Watson made it clear that KKR will not be taking any risks with their prized asset. The pacer is currently undergoing rehabilitation under the supervision of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

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“With Pathirana, obviously, it’s a waiting game at the moment. And we’re being guided by the Sri Lanka Cricket. And we are just doing everything we can to get him over here as soon as possible. Because of the calibre of support, the support staff, and the medical staff that we’ve got here at KKR. We’ve got the same interests as Sri Lankan Cricket as well. We want Pathirana to be here. We want him to be fit. We certainly would never push him any earlier than he needs to,” Watson stated.

Why Pathirana is Sitting Out Today

The head coach, Abhishek Nayar, had previously mentioned that the player is expected to not feature in the initial stages of the tournament and is likely to return in mid-April. Watson echoed the same views and said that it is not wise to rush the young slinger as it might cause setbacks in the long run.

“The last thing that we want as KKR is him playing the first game and trying to come back too early and breaking as well. So we just hope that sooner rather than later, he’s able to come over here and we can really start the integration process. Bringing him into KKR, obviously, he was one of our number one, one of our priorities in the auction to be able to get Pathirana,” Watson added.

What This Means for KKR’s Bowling Attack

With Pathirana officially ruled out for today’s clash against Mumbai Indians, KKR will have to rely on their domestic core and other overseas specialists to fill the void. 

While the loss of his pin-point yorkers will certainly hurt, there is optimism about his overall impact on the season. For now, KKR fans will just have to wait a few more weeks to get their 18-crore man back in action. The focus tonight will be on getting through a high-stakes opener at the Wankhede without their strike bowler.

Read More: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Indian Premier League Match on TV and Online In India

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MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Will Matheesha Pathirana Play Today’s Match? Assistant Coach Shane Watson Breaks Silence

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MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Will Matheesha Pathirana Play Today’s Match? Assistant Coach Shane Watson Breaks Silence
MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Will Matheesha Pathirana Play Today’s Match? Assistant Coach Shane Watson Breaks Silence
MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Will Matheesha Pathirana Play Today’s Match? Assistant Coach Shane Watson Breaks Silence
MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Will Matheesha Pathirana Play Today’s Match? Assistant Coach Shane Watson Breaks Silence

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