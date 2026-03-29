Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Indian Premier League Match on TV and Online In India

Mumbai Indians will begin their quest for a record sixth IPL title with a high-profile clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in the second match of the season. The encounter is set to be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, March 29, with the match starting at 7:30 PM IST.

Hardik Pandya was captain of the team when the Mumbai Indians ended the last season at third spot after being defeated by the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. The team will be looking to come back better this time, and they will be determined to win the title for a record sixth time, which is the highest number of titles in the league.

Matheesha Pathirana remains out of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad. The Sri Lankan pacer suffered a muscle strain in the recent T20 World Cup. He hasn’t joined the team yet, despite being part of the original plans.









Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL: Streaming Details

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match take place?

The match will be held on Saturday, March 29, 2026.

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match start?

The match starts at 7:30 pm IST, with the toss at 7:00 pm IST on the 29th of March, Sunday.

Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match be played?

The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Where to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Match In India?

The Match will be Live on Star Sports and Jiohotstar.

KKR vs MI squads

KKR squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahul Tripathi, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Rovman Powell, Cameron Green, Rachin Ravindra, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik

MI squad: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya



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