IPL 2026: Phil Salt Trolls ‘Mastermind’ Dinesh Karthik With ‘Shame’ Comment After RCB Win Over SRH at Chinnaswamy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Phil Salt expressed his disappointment after mentor Dinesh Karthik didn’t feature a picture of his spectacular catch in a post-match celebratory social media post, calling the omission a “shame.”

The catch came at a crucial moment as Ishan Kishan was cruising at 80 off just 38 balls and looking set for a century. Kishan attempted to guide a full toss towards the boundary, but Salt had other plans. Running hard to his right from point, the England star stretched full length and pulled off a brilliant one-handed catch, denying Kishan what looked like an inevitable hundred. Many are already calling it one of the catches of the season.

Phil Salt Calls Out Dinesh Karthik After Stunning Catch Goes Unnoticed in RCB Victory

Karthik’s social post, captioned “Perfect start,” showcased images of Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli at the crease, along with Jacob Duffy and Rajat Patidar, but made no mention of Salt’s effort. Reacting to the omission, Salt commented: “Nothing for the catch mastermind? Shame.” Clearly, Salt’s teammates, including Tim David, affectionately call him “mastermind” in the RCB dressing room.

Chasing 202, RCB lost Salt early, but Kohli and Padikkal lit up the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium with a breathtaking batting display. The duo’s styles were a study in contrasts: Padikkal combined nimble footwork and wristy flair with thunderous cuts, while Kohli relied on his trademark drives, elegant strokes down the ‘V,’ and his signature swat flicks.

FROM ABD TO PHIL SALT… THE LEGACY LIVES ON! First, it was the GOAT AB de Villiers, Now, we have Phil Salt pic.twitter.com/tr2NbxA5Kw — GAURAV (@crazyGaurav_) March 28, 2026

Padikkal dominated with attacking shots, including 6, 4, 6 off David Payne and a 4 and 6 off Harsh Dubey in successive deliveries. The left-hander reached his half-century in just 21 balls with a boundary off Harshal Patel. Kohli, meanwhile, maintained a measured assault with minimal footwork, executing short-arm jabs against Jaydev Unadkat and Eshan Malinga. Together, they propelled RCB to 50 in the fourth over, 76 in the Powerplay, and 100 in under nine overs, setting up a dominant chase.

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