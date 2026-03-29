QTG vs HYDK Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2026, Quetta Gladiators VS Hyderabad Kingsmen Match Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore Pitch Report

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Abhishek Sharma cicada cases in india OnlyFans Gautam Singhania Iran strike Saudi base Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Abhishek Sharma cicada cases in india OnlyFans Gautam Singhania Iran strike Saudi base Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Abhishek Sharma cicada cases in india OnlyFans Gautam Singhania Iran strike Saudi base Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Abhishek Sharma cicada cases in india OnlyFans Gautam Singhania Iran strike Saudi base Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Abhishek Sharma cicada cases in india OnlyFans Gautam Singhania Iran strike Saudi base Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Abhishek Sharma cicada cases in india OnlyFans Gautam Singhania Iran strike Saudi base Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Abhishek Sharma cicada cases in india OnlyFans Gautam Singhania Iran strike Saudi base Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Abhishek Sharma cicada cases in india OnlyFans Gautam Singhania Iran strike Saudi base Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > QTG vs HYDK Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2026, Quetta Gladiators VS Hyderabad Kingsmen Match Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore Pitch Report

QTG vs HYDK Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2026, Quetta Gladiators VS Hyderabad Kingsmen Match Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore Pitch Report

QTG vs HYDK Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2026. Get the latest pitch report, predicted XIs, and Head To Head for the Game at Gaddafi Stadium.

PSL: Quetta vs Hyderabad (Image Credits:X)
PSL: Quetta vs Hyderabad (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 29, 2026 12:42:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

QTG vs HYDK Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2026, Quetta Gladiators VS Hyderabad Kingsmen Match Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore Pitch Report

Quetta Gladiators, the team captained by Pakistani batter Saud Shakeel, who has led them to several PSL titles, are looking to bounce back after their poor start to the PSL 2026 season. Last season’s finalists, who lost their opening game, have to win another game to keep themselves in the competition.

The team match-up is between the Quetta Gladiators and the Hyderabad Kingsmen, who are a new entry to PSL and almost defeated the former champions, Lahore Qalandars, led by the Australian all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne. So, this will also be the second QTG vs HYDK match for the Kingsmen.

QTG vs HYDK Dream 11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Ben McDermott

You Might Be Interested In

Batters: Shamyl Hussain, Marnus Labuschagne, Rilee Rossouw, Saud Shakeel

All-rounders: Saim Ayub, Hassan Khan, Tom Curran, Maaz Sadaqat

Bowler: Rilee Meredith, Ahmed Daniyal

Captain First-Choice: Saim Ayub || Captain Second-Choice: Ben McDermott

Vice-Captain First-Choice: Rilee Rossouw || Vice-captain Second-Choice: Saud Shakeel

Head-to-Head Record

The Quetta Gladiators are among the most successful PSL franchises, with a strong record of titles and consistent performances. Hyderabad Kingsmen, on the other hand, are a new franchise and have yet to establish a record against the Gladiators.

Fans can expect an intense contest as Quetta looks to get back on track, while Hyderabad aims for their first win in PSL 2026, making this encounter a high-stakes fixture early in the season.

QTG vs HYDK Pitch Report

The upcoming clash between Quetta Gladiators and Hyderabad Kingsmen will be played at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The pitch is known for being a batter-friendly surface, offering even bounce that allows batsmen to play a wide array of strokes confidently.

Seam bowlers can extract some movement with the shiny new ball, but spin bowlers may find it challenging to make a major impact. Even accomplished spinners like Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq have historically struggled to dominate on this track, making batting the likely advantage.

QTG vs HYDK:  Predicted Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators Playing XI: Saud Shakeel (c), Shamyl Hussain, Ben McDermott, Khawaja Nafay, Hasan Nawaz, Rilee Russouw, Tom Curran, Ahmed Daniyal, Alzarri Joseph, Usman Tariq and Abrar Ahmed.

Hyderabad Kingsmen Playing XI: Kusal Perera, Saim Ayub, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Rizwan Mehmood, Usman Khan (wk), Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Riley Meredith, Akif Javed, Mohammad Ali, and Hammad Azam

Also Read: Quetta Gladiators vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026: Lahore Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, H2H, And Probable Playing XIs

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Hyderabad KingsmenPSLPSL 11quetta gladiators

RELATED News

IPL 2026: ‘Abhishek Sharma Is a Slogger’ — RCB vs SRH Failure Sparks Fresh Debate as Mohammad Amir’s T20 World Cup Claim Resurfaces | Stats and Reactions Inside

Quetta Gladiators vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026: Lahore Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, H2H, And Probable Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan Super League Match on TV and Online In India

Pakistan Cricket: ‘New Damad in Town!’ — Salman Ali Agha Set to Marry PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi’s Daughter Amid T20I Captaincy Row | Full Details Inside

IPL 2026: RCB New Owners Ananya Birla, Aryaman Birla Applaud as Virat Kohli Stars in RCB’s Thumping Win Over SRH | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

QTG vs HYDK Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2026, Quetta Gladiators VS Hyderabad Kingsmen Match Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore Pitch Report

Who Was Qamar Javed Bajwa? Pakistan’s Former Army Chief, Who Called India ‘Enemy No. 1,’ Dies After Suffering Severe Head Injuries In A Washroom Fall

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: From How Many Seats Is Vijay Contesting? TVK Chief Makes Big Announcement, Promises ‘Will Never Misuse Public Money’

Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat Urges Water Conservation, Says “Reiterate Our Resolve” as 5 Million Water Harvesting Structures Built

RPSC SI Exam City 2026 OUT: Here’s How To Download Intimation Slip, Direct Link, Schedule, And Important Details Inside

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Thanks Gulf Nations For Supporting Indians Amid West Asia Conflict, Urges Unity At Home And Warns Against Spreading Rumours

Today’s Horoscope (29 March 2026): Daily Astrological Predictions for Love, Career & Money | Check Your Zodiac Sign

Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 29: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside

Who is Nabeel Gabol? Pak Politician Alleged Jameel Jamali Reacts to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, Announces ‘Lyari Ka Gabbar’ as Dhurandhar 3 Film | Viral Video

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: How Were 58 Sex Videos From Nashik Astrologer’s Office Leaked? Shocking Details Revealed

QTG vs HYDK Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2026, Quetta Gladiators VS Hyderabad Kingsmen Match Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore Pitch Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

QTG vs HYDK Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2026, Quetta Gladiators VS Hyderabad Kingsmen Match Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore Pitch Report

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QTG vs HYDK Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2026, Quetta Gladiators VS Hyderabad Kingsmen Match Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore Pitch Report
QTG vs HYDK Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2026, Quetta Gladiators VS Hyderabad Kingsmen Match Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore Pitch Report
QTG vs HYDK Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2026, Quetta Gladiators VS Hyderabad Kingsmen Match Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore Pitch Report
QTG vs HYDK Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2026, Quetta Gladiators VS Hyderabad Kingsmen Match Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore Pitch Report

QUICK LINKS