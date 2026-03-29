QTG vs HYDK Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2026, Quetta Gladiators VS Hyderabad Kingsmen Match Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore Pitch Report

Quetta Gladiators, the team captained by Pakistani batter Saud Shakeel, who has led them to several PSL titles, are looking to bounce back after their poor start to the PSL 2026 season. Last season’s finalists, who lost their opening game, have to win another game to keep themselves in the competition.

The team match-up is between the Quetta Gladiators and the Hyderabad Kingsmen, who are a new entry to PSL and almost defeated the former champions, Lahore Qalandars, led by the Australian all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne. So, this will also be the second QTG vs HYDK match for the Kingsmen.

QTG vs HYDK Dream 11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Ben McDermott

Batters: Shamyl Hussain, Marnus Labuschagne, Rilee Rossouw, Saud Shakeel

All-rounders: Saim Ayub, Hassan Khan, Tom Curran, Maaz Sadaqat

Bowler: Rilee Meredith, Ahmed Daniyal

Captain First-Choice: Saim Ayub || Captain Second-Choice: Ben McDermott

Vice-Captain First-Choice: Rilee Rossouw || Vice-captain Second-Choice: Saud Shakeel

Head-to-Head Record

The Quetta Gladiators are among the most successful PSL franchises, with a strong record of titles and consistent performances. Hyderabad Kingsmen, on the other hand, are a new franchise and have yet to establish a record against the Gladiators.

Fans can expect an intense contest as Quetta looks to get back on track, while Hyderabad aims for their first win in PSL 2026, making this encounter a high-stakes fixture early in the season.

QTG vs HYDK Pitch Report

The upcoming clash between Quetta Gladiators and Hyderabad Kingsmen will be played at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The pitch is known for being a batter-friendly surface, offering even bounce that allows batsmen to play a wide array of strokes confidently.

Seam bowlers can extract some movement with the shiny new ball, but spin bowlers may find it challenging to make a major impact. Even accomplished spinners like Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq have historically struggled to dominate on this track, making batting the likely advantage.

QTG vs HYDK: Predicted Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators Playing XI: Saud Shakeel (c), Shamyl Hussain, Ben McDermott, Khawaja Nafay, Hasan Nawaz, Rilee Russouw, Tom Curran, Ahmed Daniyal, Alzarri Joseph, Usman Tariq and Abrar Ahmed.

Hyderabad Kingsmen Playing XI: Kusal Perera, Saim Ayub, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Rizwan Mehmood, Usman Khan (wk), Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Riley Meredith, Akif Javed, Mohammad Ali, and Hammad Azam

Also Read: Quetta Gladiators vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026: Lahore Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, H2H, And Probable Playing XIs