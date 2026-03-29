Quetta Gladiators vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026: Lahore Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, H2H, And Probable Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators, the team captained by Pakistani batter Saud Shakeel, who has led them to several PSL titles, are looking to bounce back after their poor start to the PSL 2026 season. Last season’s finalists, who lost their opening game, have to win another game to keep themselves in the competition.

The team match-up is between the Quetta Gladiators and the Hyderabad Kingsmen, who are a new entry to PSL and almost defeated the former champions, Lahore Qalandars, led by the Australian all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne. So, this will also be the second QTG vs HYDK match for the Kingsmen.

Head-to-Head Record

The Quetta Gladiators are among the most successful PSL franchises, with a strong record of titles and consistent performances. Hyderabad Kingsmen, on the other hand, are a new franchise and have yet to establish a record against the Gladiators.

Fans can expect an intense contest as Quetta looks to get back on track, while Hyderabad aims for their first win in PSL 2026, making this encounter a high-stakes fixture early in the season.

QTG vs HYDK Pitch Report

The upcoming clash between Quetta Gladiators and Hyderabad Kingsmen will be played at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The pitch is known for being a batter-friendly surface, offering even bounce that allows batsmen to play a wide array of strokes confidently.

Seam bowlers can extract some movement with the shiny new ball, but spin bowlers may find it challenging to make a major impact. Even accomplished spinners like Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq have historically struggled to dominate on this track, making batting the likely advantage.

QTG vs HYDK Weather Report

Lahore is expected to experience high daytime temperatures on match day. The heat can aid bowlers in utilising the pitch’s cracks and the ball’s shine to generate movement. The chances of rain are minimal, while gentle breezes may help pacers swing the ball laterally, particularly when bowling from one end.

Overall, the conditions suggest a game where batsmen can flourish, but clever fast bowling could still play a decisive role in the contest.

QTG vs HYDK: Predicted Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators Playing XI: Saud Shakeel (c), Shamyl Hussain, Ben McDermott, Khawaja Nafay, Hasan Nawaz, Rilee Russouw, Tom Curran, Ahmed Daniyal, Alzarri Joseph, Usman Tariq and Abrar Ahmed.

Hyderabad Kingsmen Playing XI: Kusal Perera, Saim Ayub, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Rizwan Mehmood, Usman Khan (wk), Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Riley Meredith, Akif Javed, Mohammad Ali, and Hammad Azam.

Also Read: Quetta Gladiators vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan Super League Match on TV and Online In India