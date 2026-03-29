Quetta Gladiators vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan Super League Match on TV and Online In India

The Quetta Gladiators, who finished second last season in the PSL, started 2026 weakly. So they lost to the Karachi Kings in their second match. This game was only the second for Hyderabad Kingsmen after their debut.

Saud Shakeel, the team’s captain and a Pakistani batter, has led Quetta to several PSL titles before. After falling short last year, he and his players want to regain form. The loss in the opening round makes that goal feel urgent.

Hyderabad Kingsmen are new to the league and didn’t win their first match; they narrowly lost to Lahore Qalandars. Marnus Labuschagne, an Australian all-rounder, leads that side. He delivered strong results during last season’s campaign.

Both teams will adjust as the season moves forward. Quetta wants to find its rhythm again. Hyderabad is chasing its first win in 2026, at least in theory.

🚨 SUPER SUNDAY IS HERE 🚨 1st match: Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Quetta Gladiators. 2nd match: Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings — the biggest rivalry in PSL..!! 🥶 pic.twitter.com/dp50UMPn0w — ALiii (@cricali766) March 28, 2026

Quetta Gladiators vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Streaming Details

When will the Quetta Gladiators vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 match take place?

The match will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

When will the Quetta Gladiators vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 match start?

The match starts at 3:00 pm IST, with the toss at 2:30 pm IST on the 29th of March, Friday.

Where will the Quetta Gladiators vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 match be played?

The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Where to Watch Quetta Gladiators vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Match In India?

Pakistan Super League matches will not be broadcast live in India, nor will they be available to stream live in India.

QG vs HK 2026 Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Usman Tariq, Hasan Nawaz, Shamyl Hussain, Alzarri Joseph, Rilee Rossouw, Wasim Akram Jnr, Khan Zeb, Bismillah Khan, Saqib Khan, Ahsan Ali, Brett Hampton, Sam Harper, Ahmed Daniyal, Abrar Ahmed, Jahanzaib Sultan, Jahandad Khan, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Bevon Jacobs, Ben McDermott, Tom Curran, and Khalil Ahmed.

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (w), Marnus Labuschagne (c), Kusal Perera, Irfan Khan, Rizwan Mehmood, Hassan Khan, Hammad Azam, Riley Meredith, Akif Javed, Mohammad Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shayan Jahangir, Syed Saad Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Hunain Shah, and Asif Mehmood.

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