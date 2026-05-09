IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh’s 102m Six Not Among Longest Sixes in IPL History – Full Top 10 List

Australian player Mitchell Marsh did something in the IPL 2026. He hit a big six it went 102 metres, when his team Lucknow Super Giants played against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. People were really surprised by this hit and they talked about it a lot. Even though it was really big Mitchell Marshs six is not one of the top 10 biggest sixes in IPL history. There have been great players like Albie Morkel and Chris Gayle and Adam Gilchrist who have hit even bigger sixes. These big hits by Albie Morkel and Chris Gayle and Adam Gilchrist are still the ones, in the IPL records.

Mitchell Marsh’s 102m Six in IPL 2026: Match Context and Key Details

Mitchell Marsh did something amazing in the IPL 2026. He hit a six that was 102 metres long. This happened when Royal Challengers Bengaluru played against Lucknow Super Giants at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The big shot was hit off Bhuvneshwar Kumar. It was the over and Marsh hit a short ball really far over mid-wicket.

The ball went over the roof of the stadium. The fans went crazy. People started sharing it on media right away. Mitchell Marsh scored 40 runs in 32 balls. He hit three boundaries and two sixes.

This helped Lucknow Super Giants start really strong. Even with this great hit Lucknow Super Giants had a hard time keeping the momentum going later in the game. The big six that Mitchell Marsh hit is still one of the sixes, in the IPL 2026 season so far.

What Is the Longest Six in IPL History? Record Holder and Distance

The record for the six in Indian Premier League history still belongs to former Chennai Super Kings player Albie Morkel. He hit a big six that went 125 metres during a game against Deccan Chargers in 2008.

This happened at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad when he faced spinner Pragyan Ojha. After a long time nobody has been able to hit a six as long as this one.

Many great batsmen have tried to break this record. Players like Praveen Kumar and Adam Gilchrist have come close. Praveen Kumar hit a six that went 124 metres. Adam Gilchrist hit one that went 122 metres.

Chris Gayle is also very good at hitting sixes. He often hits the ball far. Mitchell Marsh hit a six that went 102 metres in 2026. It was a big deal.. It is still not as long, as the six that Albie Morkel hit. Albie Morkels record is still the best. Indian Premier League fans still talk about the six that Albie Morkel hit.

Top 10 Longest Sixes in IPL History: Full List with Distances The Indian Premier League is really famous for its hitting. People love to watch the Premier League because of the powerful shots that the batsmen play. Many great batsmen have hit sixes in the Indian Premier League that have surprised the fans. We have seen hits from Albie Morkel and Chris Gayle. These days we also see hits from other players. Mitchell Marsh hit a six that went 102 metres in the Premier League in 2026. This made people talk about the sixes in the Indian Premier League.. Mitchell Marsh is not in the top 10 list of the biggest sixes in the Indian Premier League. The Indian Premier League has seen big sixes. Here is a list of the sixes, in the Indian Premier League. Top 10 Longest Sixes in IPL History Rank Player Distance Team Season 1 Albie Morkel 125m Chennai Super Kings IPL 2008 2 Praveen Kumar 124m Kings XI Punjab IPL 2013 3 Adam Gilchrist 122m Kings XI Punjab IPL 2011 4 Robin Uthappa 120m Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2010 5 Chris Gayle 119m Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2013 6 Yuvraj Singh 119m Kings XI Punjab IPL 2009 7 Ross Taylor 119m Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2008 8 Ben Cutting 117m Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2016 9 Gautam Gambhir 117m Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2013 10 Liam Livingstone 117m Punjab Kings IPL 2022 Mitchell Marsh hit a big six in the IPL 2026. It was 102 meters. This is far. Even though it is not in the ten list people will remember it. Mitchell Marshs big hit is one of the best this season. Batters are getting stronger and stronger. They are changing the way we think about hitting sixes. We can expect to see bigger sixes in the IPL in the future. Mitchell Marsh and other batters will keep hitting sixes. The IPL will have big hits, like Mitchell Marshs 102 meter six. IPL 2026: Purple Cap Holder Player name and wickets Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the one who has the Purple Cap now in IPL 2026. He has taken seventeen wickets in ten matches. This makes him the leader in the list of wicket takers, for this season. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been doing well with the new ball and when the game is almost over. This has helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru do well far. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a good bowler and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is lucky to have him. IPL 2026: Orange Cap Holder Player Name and Highest Run Heinrich Klaasen is the person who has the Orange Cap now in the Indian Premier League 2026. He has scored 494 runs for the team Sunrisers Hyderabad. Heinrich Klaasen has been playing really well this season. He is the batsman so far in the Indian Premier League 2026 with many great innings that helped his team win matches. Heinrich Klaasen is doing a job as a wicketkeeper and batsman for Sunrisers Hyderabad, in the Indian Premier League 2026. IPL 2026 Points Table Position Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 11 7 4 14 +0.737 2 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 10 6 3 13 +0.571 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 10 6 4 12 +1.234 4 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 10 6 4 12 +0.510 5 Gujarat Titans (GT) 10 6 4 12 -0.147 6 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 10 5 5 10 +0.151 7 Delhi Capitals (DC) 10 4 6 8 -0.949 8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 9 3 5 7 -0.539 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) 10 3 7 6 -0.649 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 10 3 7 6 -0.934 The Premier League 2026 playoff race is getting really interesting. Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the top of the table now, with 14 points. Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans are all doing well and have a chance of making it to the top four. Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are also trying hard to stay in the game. There are still some matches left in the league stage. So we can expect the points table to change a lot in the few days. The Indian Premier League 2026 is going to be exciting. IPL 2026: DC VS KKR 8 May Match Highlights: The Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders played each other in Match 51 of the Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on May 8. This game was very important for the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders because they both wanted to make it to the playoffs. The Kolkata Knight Riders were doing really before this game. The Kolkata Knight Riders played a game and won by eight wickets thanks to Finn Allen who scored a lot of runs and did not get out. This win was very good for the Kolkata Knight Riders because it helped them get closer to making it to the playoffs. The Delhi Capitals are now in a spot and might not make it to the playoffs. The Kolkata Knight Riders are happy with this win and the Delhi Capitals are not. The Kolkata Knight Riders are getting closer to their goal and the Delhi Capitals are moving away, from theirs. Match Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Tournament IPL 2026 Match Number Match 51 Date May 8, 2026 Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Time 7:30 PM IST Result KKR won by 8 wickets Player of the Match Finn Allen Live Streaming JioHotstar TV Broadcast Star Sports Network Delhi Capitals Lineup – KL Rahul sebagai penjaga gawang – Pathum Nissanka – Nitish Rana – Tristan Stubbs – Axar Patel sebagai kapten – Ashutosh Sharma – Sameer Rizvi – Mitchell Starc – Kuldeep Yadav – Lungi Ngidi – T Natarajan Kolkata Knight Riders Lineup – Ajinkya Rahane sebagai kapten – Angkrish Raghuvanshi – Cameron Green – Rovman Powell – Manish Pandey – Rinku Singh – Sunil Narine – Anukul Roy – Kartik Tyagi – Vaibhav Arora – Varun Chakaravarthy The Delhi Capitals team scored 142 runs. Lost 8 wickets in 20 overs because Pathum Nissanka played a really good innings and got fifty runs. The bowlers of the Kolkata Knight Riders team Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy and Anukul Roy did a great job, in the middle part of the game. They bowled well. The Kolkata Knight Riders team chased the target of 142 runs in 14.2 overs easily. Finn Allen played an innings and scored a hundred runs without getting out which helped the Kolkata Knight Riders team win their fourth game in a row this season. The Kolkata Knight Riders team is doing well.