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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni Smashes Massive Sixes, Mentors Shivam Dube in Nets Ahead of CSK vs SRH Clash in Hyderabad — Watch Viral Video

IPL 2026: ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni Smashes Massive Sixes, Mentors Shivam Dube in Nets Ahead of CSK vs SRH Clash in Hyderabad — Watch Viral Video

SRH vs CSK IPL 2026: Much to the delight of Chennai Super Kings fans, MS Dhoni made a sensational return to the spotlight ahead of the much-awaited CSK vs SRH clash in Hyderabad on Super Saturday. Dhoni, who was away from action due to a calf injury, was recently seen jogging, passing on batting tips to Shivam Dube, striking the ball cleanly in the nets, and posing for the cameras. Watch the viral video here.

MS Dhoni. (Photo Credits: X)
MS Dhoni. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 18, 2026 15:25:26 IST

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IPL 2026: ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni Smashes Massive Sixes, Mentors Shivam Dube in Nets Ahead of CSK vs SRH Clash in Hyderabad — Watch Viral Video

Former India and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was spotted back in the nets ahead of the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad away from home. The biggest talking point around MS Dhoni in IPL 2026 continues to be his return—when will he play, and will he feature against Sunrisers Hyderabad today? Fans are eagerly waiting to see the legendary wicketkeeper-batter back in action as Chennai Super Kings prepare for their match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.

Recently, Dhoni was seen batting in the nets, timing the ball well and even hitting big sixes. CSK shared a video of his practice session on social media, which created a lot of excitement among fans and raised hopes of his return.

Will Dhoni play today?

As mentioned above, MS Dhoni was seen in the nets and it remains to be seen of he will play against SRH. Even though his initial recovery period of two weeks is over, the team management is being careful and does not want to rush him back.

The good news for fans is that his return may not be too far away. Reports suggest that his rehabilitation is going well, and he could be available either for the match against Mumbai Indians on April 23 at the Wankhede Stadium or for the home game against Gujarat Titans on April 26 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

What Exactly Happened?

Dhoni suffered the injury during a practice session just before the start of the tournament, which ruled him out of the opening matches. Team sources have made it clear that they do not want to take any risks with his fitness.

Looking at his career numbers, Dhoni remains one of the most reliable players in IPL history. In 278 matches, he has scored 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45, including 24 half-centuries, with a highest score of 84*. He is currently the sixth-highest run-scorer in the league.

Even last season, despite CSK struggling as a team, Dhoni managed 196 runs in 13 innings with a strike rate above 135. He was retained by CSK as an uncapped player for ₹4 crore ahead of IPL 2025, and the same deal continues this season.

Coming into this match, CSK will aim to win their third game in a row, while SRH will look to use their home advantage and build on their two wins from five matches so far.

Also Read: WATCH | ‘Gabbar–Hitman’ Is Back! Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Reunite Ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2026 Clash — Viral Video

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Tags: chennai super kingsCricketCricket newscskIPL 2026ipl 2026 newsIPL 2026 updatesms dhoniMS Dhoni captainMS Dhoni careerMS Dhoni injury

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IPL 2026: ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni Smashes Massive Sixes, Mentors Shivam Dube in Nets Ahead of CSK vs SRH Clash in Hyderabad — Watch Viral Video

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IPL 2026: ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni Smashes Massive Sixes, Mentors Shivam Dube in Nets Ahead of CSK vs SRH Clash in Hyderabad — Watch Viral Video

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IPL 2026: ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni Smashes Massive Sixes, Mentors Shivam Dube in Nets Ahead of CSK vs SRH Clash in Hyderabad — Watch Viral Video
IPL 2026: ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni Smashes Massive Sixes, Mentors Shivam Dube in Nets Ahead of CSK vs SRH Clash in Hyderabad — Watch Viral Video
IPL 2026: ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni Smashes Massive Sixes, Mentors Shivam Dube in Nets Ahead of CSK vs SRH Clash in Hyderabad — Watch Viral Video
IPL 2026: ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni Smashes Massive Sixes, Mentors Shivam Dube in Nets Ahead of CSK vs SRH Clash in Hyderabad — Watch Viral Video

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