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Home > Sports News > WATCH: ‘Gabbar–Hitman’ Is Back! Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Reunite Ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2026 Clash — Viral Video

WATCH: ‘Gabbar–Hitman’ Is Back! Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Reunite Ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2026 Clash — Viral Video

A video has gone viral around the social media platforms, which saw Shikhar Dhawan requesting Rohit to go and enjoy the games in the stadium, to which the latter, looking tired, was in no interest in moving away at all.

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma
Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: April 18, 2026 14:30:49 IST

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WATCH: ‘Gabbar–Hitman’ Is Back! Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Reunite Ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2026 Clash — Viral Video

Former India captain Rohit Sharma and veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan have teamed up again—but this time off the field in a fun and entertaining way. The pair, known for forming one of India’s most successful opening partnerships in ODIs and T20Is, shared many memorable moments while playing together for the national team, including strong performances in World Cups. Their friendship goes back many years, starting during their time at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

What is the Video About?

Recently, the two featured in a lighthearted video linked to Netflix during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, representing the Mumbai Indians. In the now-viral clip, Dhawan tries to convince a tired Rohit to step out and enjoy a party since there is no match the next day. Rohit, however, refuses at first, saying he is too comfortable and doesn’t want to move. He jokingly adds that he only “shatters records,” not his rest routine.

Dhawan keeps trying and even reminds Rohit about their famous batting partnerships. That emotional appeal finally works, and Rohit agrees to go out—only to humorously turn the situation around and push Dhawan out instead. The video not only entertained fans but also confirmed a partnership between Mumbai Indians and Netflix.

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Rohit-Dhawan Partnership

On the cricket field, Rohit Sharma began IPL 2026 in great form, scoring an impressive 78 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. However, his performance has slowed down since then, with only 59 runs in his next three innings. He looked set to regain his rhythm against Royal Challengers Bengaluru before suffering a hamstring injury, which forced him to leave the field.

Rohit missed Mumbai’s last match against Punjab Kings. Current captain Hardik Pandya said that Rohit will need a few days to recover and may miss a couple of matches. Despite the injury, Rohit has travelled with the squad to Ahmedabad for their upcoming game against Gujarat Titans on April 20.

Also Read: SRH vs CSK, IPL 2026 | Will MS Dhoni Play Tonight? Preview, H2H Record, Predicted Playing XIs

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Tags: IPL 2026Mumbai Indiansrohit sharmashikhar dhawan

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WATCH: ‘Gabbar–Hitman’ Is Back! Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Reunite Ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2026 Clash — Viral Video

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WATCH: ‘Gabbar–Hitman’ Is Back! Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Reunite Ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2026 Clash — Viral Video

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WATCH: ‘Gabbar–Hitman’ Is Back! Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Reunite Ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2026 Clash — Viral Video
WATCH: ‘Gabbar–Hitman’ Is Back! Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Reunite Ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2026 Clash — Viral Video
WATCH: ‘Gabbar–Hitman’ Is Back! Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Reunite Ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2026 Clash — Viral Video
WATCH: ‘Gabbar–Hitman’ Is Back! Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Reunite Ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2026 Clash — Viral Video

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