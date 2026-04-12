IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Return To Field Unlikely? Ex-CSK Star Claims Management ‘Unsure’ About Former Chennai Super Kings’ Skipper’s Fitness

IPL 2026: Despite claiming their first win of the season on Saturday, the struggles around Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has been evident without their talisman MS Dhoni. There has been no official confirmation around his comeback yet but former CSK batter Subramaniam Badrinath has claimed that there is a lack of surety around Dhoni’s fitness in the camp.

CSK has played four matches in the 2026 IPL season, but the ex-India captain is yet to make an appearance for the decorated franchise. Dhoni, who will be 45 later this year, is currently dealing with a calf injury, which is the reason for his absence from the tournament.

Badrinath has also stated that Dhoni is currently being monitored closely as he prepares to return to the CSK team. The ex-player also mentioned that the 44-year-old keeper prefers not to overshadow the team, which is why he is not accompanying the rest of the players.

“It’s a million-dollar question on whether MS Dhoni will return against KKR. He has started batting, and the team management themselves aren’t sure about his return, which Sridharan Sriram told me. He is being assessed day by day on his likely return. Dhoni is probably not coming to the ground to ensure the attention doesn’t fall on him,” Badrinath said on his YouTube channel.

Before the 2026 IPL season commenced, CSK revealed that Dhoni would be absent for the tournament’s initial two weeks. Even though the IPL is already two weeks in, there remains no information about the iconic wicketkeeper’s comeback.

CSK’s Struggles Without MS Dhoni

There is no denying the fact that CSK are an inexperienced side, as Dhoni’s presence on the field will be a great boost for the side.

There are uncertainties regarding whether the 2026 IPL season might be Dhoni’s final one. The Super Kings have begun preparations for their future without their star player, acquiring Sanju Samson from the Rajasthan Royals in a trade, viewing him as a long-term solution for the wicketkeeping position. The right-handed batsman finally excelled in a yellow jersey, hitting an undefeated 115 against DC to lead his team to their first win.

The team led by Ruturaj Gaikwad endured three straight losses to kick off the tournament. They did gain their first victory of the season in their fourth game – against the Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, triumphing in the match by 23 runs. The next match for the 2023 champions is on Tuesday, April 14, versus the Kolkata Knight Riders.

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