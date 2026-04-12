LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IMF Pakistan India Got Latent Cricket asha Asha Bhosle bhopal Lufthansa Flights Strike ABVP cultural event ev sierra father kept dead body at home chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards IMF Pakistan India Got Latent Cricket asha Asha Bhosle bhopal Lufthansa Flights Strike ABVP cultural event ev sierra father kept dead body at home chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards IMF Pakistan India Got Latent Cricket asha Asha Bhosle bhopal Lufthansa Flights Strike ABVP cultural event ev sierra father kept dead body at home chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards IMF Pakistan India Got Latent Cricket asha Asha Bhosle bhopal Lufthansa Flights Strike ABVP cultural event ev sierra father kept dead body at home chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IMF Pakistan India Got Latent Cricket asha Asha Bhosle bhopal Lufthansa Flights Strike ABVP cultural event ev sierra father kept dead body at home chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards IMF Pakistan India Got Latent Cricket asha Asha Bhosle bhopal Lufthansa Flights Strike ABVP cultural event ev sierra father kept dead body at home chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards IMF Pakistan India Got Latent Cricket asha Asha Bhosle bhopal Lufthansa Flights Strike ABVP cultural event ev sierra father kept dead body at home chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards IMF Pakistan India Got Latent Cricket asha Asha Bhosle bhopal Lufthansa Flights Strike ABVP cultural event ev sierra father kept dead body at home chennai super kings Islamabad talks and Iran Revolutionary Guards
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Return To Field Unlikely? Ex-CSK Star Claims Management ‘Unsure’ About Former Chennai Super Kings’ Skipper’s Fitness

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Return To Field Unlikely? Ex-CSK Star Claims Management ‘Unsure’ About Former Chennai Super Kings’ Skipper’s Fitness

MS Dhoni Comeback: Former CSK player Subramaniam Badrinath has raised doubts about MS Dhoni's fitness ahead of the CSK vs KKR match on April 14. Despite Dhoni starting net practice, his calf injury recovery remains uncertain. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson's maiden century for CSK has given the team a much-needed boost after three losses.

MS Dhoni (X)
MS Dhoni (X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 12, 2026 17:51:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Return To Field Unlikely? Ex-CSK Star Claims Management ‘Unsure’ About Former Chennai Super Kings’ Skipper’s Fitness

IPL 2026: Despite claiming their first win of the season on Saturday, the struggles around Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has been evident without their talisman MS Dhoni. There has been no official confirmation around his comeback yet but former CSK batter Subramaniam Badrinath has claimed that there is a lack of surety around Dhoni’s fitness in the camp. 

CSK has played four matches in the 2026 IPL season, but the ex-India captain is yet to make an appearance for the decorated franchise. Dhoni, who will be 45 later this year, is currently dealing with a calf injury, which is the reason for his absence from the tournament.

Badrinath has also stated that Dhoni is currently being monitored closely as he prepares to return to the CSK team. The ex-player also mentioned that the 44-year-old keeper prefers not to overshadow the team, which is why he is not accompanying the rest of the players.

You Might Be Interested In

“It’s a million-dollar question on whether MS Dhoni will return against KKR. He has started batting, and the team management themselves aren’t sure about his return, which Sridharan Sriram told me. He is being assessed day by day on his likely return. Dhoni is probably not coming to the ground to ensure the attention doesn’t fall on him,” Badrinath said on his YouTube channel.

Before the 2026 IPL season commenced, CSK revealed that Dhoni would be absent for the tournament’s initial two weeks. Even though the IPL is already two weeks in, there remains no information about the iconic wicketkeeper’s comeback.

CSK’s Struggles Without MS Dhoni

There is no denying the fact that CSK are an inexperienced side, as Dhoni’s presence on the field will be a great boost for the side.

There are uncertainties regarding whether the 2026 IPL season might be Dhoni’s final one. The Super Kings have begun preparations for their future without their star player, acquiring Sanju Samson from the Rajasthan Royals in a trade, viewing him as a long-term solution for the wicketkeeping position. The right-handed batsman finally excelled in a yellow jersey, hitting an undefeated 115 against DC to lead his team to their first win.

The team led by Ruturaj Gaikwad endured three straight losses to kick off the tournament. They did gain their first victory of the season in their fourth game – against the Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, triumphing in the match by 23 runs. The next match for the 2023 champions is on Tuesday, April 14, versus the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Also Read: MI vs RCB, IPL 2026: Why Players From Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Are Wearing Black Armbands?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cskIPL 2026ms dhoni

RELATED News

LSG vs GT: Another Failure For 27 Crore-Buy Rishabh Pant in IPL 2026? Fans Troll Lucknow Super Giants Skipper

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 20- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

IPL 2026: RCB Star Batter Snatches Fan’s Phone At Airport In ‘Frustration’ Ahead Of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Video

MI vs RCB, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Headline The Clash?

WATCH: Scary Moment as Babar Azam Gets Hit by Ubaid Shah’s Fiery Bouncer During PSL 2026 Match

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Return To Field Unlikely? Ex-CSK Star Claims Management ‘Unsure’ About Former Chennai Super Kings’ Skipper’s Fitness

Will Turkey Attack Israel? President Erdogan Threatens Netanyahu, ‘If Pakistan Fails to Establish Peace, It Is Our Duty To Attack’ – Watch

Iran In Total Digital Isolation: 44-Day Nationwide Internet Blackout Shatters Global Records As US Peace Talks Collapse In Islamabad

France To Replace Windows With Linux: Government To Reduce US-Based Technology To Boost Digital Sovereignty

DYK Asha Bhosle Was Once ‘Afraid’ Of Kishore Kumar Due To This Reason

Who Is Anny Divya? World’s Youngest Woman Boeing 777 Commander Now Renting Akshay Kumar’s Andheri Duplex At ₹1.44 Lakh

Amarnath Yatra 2026: How To Register And Get Permit On Time? Check Schedule, Dates, Routes And Key Details Of Annual Hindu Pilgrimage

Pakistan Goes Begging Again: Cash-Strapped Islamabad Seeks Another Bailout As Saudi Arabia And Qatar Step In with $5 Billion Aid Ahead Of UAE Debt Repayment

Why Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar Always Wore White Sarees — The Reason Will Surprise You

Sameera Reddy Recalls Bollywood Pressure To Fit In Often Made Her Spend Lakhs On Luxury Bags

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Return To Field Unlikely? Ex-CSK Star Claims Management ‘Unsure’ About Former Chennai Super Kings’ Skipper’s Fitness

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Return To Field Unlikely? Ex-CSK Star Claims Management ‘Unsure’ About Former Chennai Super Kings’ Skipper’s Fitness

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Return To Field Unlikely? Ex-CSK Star Claims Management ‘Unsure’ About Former Chennai Super Kings’ Skipper’s Fitness
IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Return To Field Unlikely? Ex-CSK Star Claims Management ‘Unsure’ About Former Chennai Super Kings’ Skipper’s Fitness
IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Return To Field Unlikely? Ex-CSK Star Claims Management ‘Unsure’ About Former Chennai Super Kings’ Skipper’s Fitness
IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Return To Field Unlikely? Ex-CSK Star Claims Management ‘Unsure’ About Former Chennai Super Kings’ Skipper’s Fitness

QUICK LINKS