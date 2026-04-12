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Home > Sports News > MI vs RCB, IPL 2026: Why Players From Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Are Wearing Black Armbands?

MI vs RCB, IPL 2026: Why Players From Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Are Wearing Black Armbands?

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 clash at Wankhede Stadium will see players wear black armbands for Asha Bhosle. BCCI could organise a two-minute silence as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli headline the Mumbai encounter.

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Asha Bhosle in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Asha Bhosle in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 12, 2026 17:32:56 IST

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MI vs RCB, IPL 2026: Why Players From Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Are Wearing Black Armbands?

Asha Bhosle Passes Away: One of the most iconic voices of India bid farewell on the morning of 12th April, with Asha Bhosle at 92, breathing her last breath. With her legendary career in Bollywood spanning more than half a century, there is no doubt about the fact that Bhosle left a huge mark on India, especially Mumbai. Today, in the heart of the same city, the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face off at the Wankhede Stadium. It will be the 20th match in IPL 2026. Following the demise of Asha Bhosle, it has been confirmed that the players from both teams will wear black armbands as tribute of respect to the legendary musician.

MI vs RCB: Will players wear black armbands as a respect to Asha Bhosle?

It has been confirmed that the players from the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will wear black armbands during their clash at Wankhede Stadium. Some of the top players of the Indian Premier League will be in action. Players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah will headline the clash in the battle of heavyweights. However, the fans around the country and Mumbai will witness the clash with a heavy heart following the passing of Asha Bhosle. The legendary singer had been the voice of Bollywood for more than half a century with hundreds of hit songs across multiple movies. Known for some of the top hits like “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,” “Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge,” “Rangeela Re,” and “Sharara Sharara, Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.  

The cricket fraternity, including Virat Kohli, who will be taking the field tonight at Wankhede Stadium, reacted to the passing away of the legendary singer. Taking to Instagram, Kohli posted a story, where he said, “Rest in peace, Asha Bhosle ji. Your voice touched millions and will live on forever in our hearts. Om Shanti.”

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What is Asha Bhosle’s net worth?

Asha Bhosle left behind an impressive collection of work before passing away on April 12, 2026, due to heart-related health problems. With over 12,000 songs recorded in almost every genre conceivable, Asha Bhosle has been a household name in Indian music for more than 70 years. She is regarded as one of the greatest voices of her day because of her distinctive style. According to different estimations, Asha Bhosle’s estimated net worth is between ₹200 and ₹250 crores. The majority of this money comes from her numerous successful albums and recording achievements over several decades.

MI vs RCB, IPL 2026: Match Details

Match Detail

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Date

Sunday, April 12, 2026

Time 

7:30 PM IST

Venue

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming

JioHotstar

TV Broadcast

Star Sports Network

MI vs RCB, IPL 2026 Prediction

The Mumbai Indians will be tipped to win when they play the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The hosts for the evening would benefit by playing at home, even though they had lost two of their previous three games. The Hardik Pandya-led team overcame KKR earlier in the season at Wankhede Stadium, ending their losing streak in their first game of the season. As he takes on the same team that he made his debut against, Jasprit Bumrah, who has not taken a wicket this season, would like to make an impression.

Also Read: LSG vs GT: Another Failure For 27 Crore-Buy Rishabh Pant in IPL 2026? Fans Troll Lucknow Super Giants Skipper

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MI vs RCB, IPL 2026: Why Players From Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Are Wearing Black Armbands?

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MI vs RCB, IPL 2026: Why Players From Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Are Wearing Black Armbands?
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