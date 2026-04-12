LSG vs GT: Another Failure For 27 Crore-Buy Rishabh Pant in IPL 2026? Fans Troll Lucknow Super Giants Skipper

LSG vs GT: Rishabh Pant, the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League, has failed to make a mark in the IPL 2026. The wicketkeeper batter has failed to make an impact with the bat in hand in three of the four games so far in the season. The left-handed batter, despite scoring an unbeaten 68 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, has contributed only 103 runs. Apart from the match-winning knock against SRH, the LSG skipper has contributed with only 35 runs in three innings. The 28-year-old, since being bought for the record sum, has been on the receiving end of trolls from social media users.

IPL 2026: How did Rishabh Pant perform in LSG vs GT clash?

Rishabh Pant, coming in to bat at number three, made his way to the crease in only the second over of the clash. With fielding restrictions still firmly in place, the left-handed batter was expected to play a big knock. Pant smashed a couple of fours and a solitary six in his innings. However, he was dismissed shortly after by Mohammed Siraj. It was a wobble-seam delivery that the LSG skipper attempted to slash across the line. He miscued the shot and skied the ball with Rahul Tewatia taking the catch. He managed to score only 18 runs in 11 balls before being sent back to the pavilion.

IPL 2026: Fans troll Rishabh Pant for poor performance in LSG vs GT





Rishabh Pant’s IPL 2026 season has been pretty poor. The left-handed batter has failed to create much impact with the bat in hand. While he has led the Lucknow Super Giants to two wins, Pant’s run-scoring tally reads only 103 runs, despite a 68 not-out innings against SRH.

So disappointing from Pant 🥲 Rishabh could’ve easily placed that ball for a four but lappebaazi 💀 — A 🫥 (@ArmaanRP17) April 12, 2026





Fans are calling Rishabh Pant out for his poor shot-making.





The Lucknow Super Giants have spent ₹27 crores to buy Rishabh Pant ahead of the IPL 2025. The Sanjiv Goenka-owned side has spent more than ₹50 crores on their skipper across the two seasons.

Rishabh Pant and Cameron Green: The Top 2 Scammers of IPL 2026. Took crores, giving nothing in return. — Tech Crypto Cricket Hub (@Anurag9793) April 12, 2026





Along with Rishabh Pant, Cameron Green, the most expensive player of the IPL 2026 auction, has not had the best of times in the tournament. In four games, Green has scored 56 runs while picking up only a single wicket.

Like this if you think Rishabh Pant is the ‘worst’ batsman in white-ball cricket.#LSGvGT #LSGvsGT pic.twitter.com/K7wJBisSlj — David (@David315851) April 12, 2026





With his wicket against the Gujarat Titans, fans have called out Pant as the ‘worst’ batter in white-ball cricket. He scored only 18 runs in 11 balls before being dismissed by Mohammed Siraj.

Rishabh Pant is most careless batsmen in the world..!! In every match played a careless shot & got out. Not plated a mature Innings for his time. Is Rishabh Pant white ball career is over for India ? pic.twitter.com/YJHOAvEkhe — VIKAS (@Vikas662005) April 12, 2026





More so than his performance, the shot-making of Rishabh Pant has come under the scanner.

Rishabh Pant is getting out playing entertaining shots, he does not have any cricketing shots. — Kalyan Singh Chouhan (@kalyanschouhan) April 12, 2026





People have called out the left-handed batter for playing shots that entertain the crowds rather than playing shots that could help him score more runs.

How has Rishabh Pant performed for Lucknow Super Giants?

Rishabh Pant, since being bought by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹27 crores, has been a disappointment with the bat in hand. The left-handed batter has scored 372 runs in 18 games for the Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise. He is averaging 26.57 while striking at a rate of only 132.38. At a time when the score of 200 has been the norm, the lack of intent from Rishabh Pant has been one of the biggest reasons behind LSG’s failures in the last two years.

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