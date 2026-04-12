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Home > Sports News > MI vs RCB, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Headline The Clash?

MI vs RCB, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Headline The Clash?

MI vs RCB IPL 2026 winner prediction favours the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. Hardik Pandya’s side faces Royal Challengers Bengaluru with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav set for a blockbuster clash in Mumbai.

MI vs RCB IPL 2026, Match Prediction. Image Credit: ANI
MI vs RCB IPL 2026, Match Prediction. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 12, 2026 15:53:34 IST

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MI vs RCB, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Headline The Clash?

MI vs RCB Winner Prediction: It is a battle between the five-time champions and the defending champions. The Mumbai Indians, playing at home, would want to bounce back after suffering two losses on the road. The Wankhede Stadium will be packed as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav take the field. There is also a highly anticipated battle between the Pandya brothers. Hardik, the skipper of MI, would be possibly facing his elder brother Krunal, who has been making the headlines for his unusual style. Krunal, in spite of being a spinner, bowls an unusual amount of no-balls. Will he continue to do the same against Hardik and co? The clash of the heavyweights will also see Krunal, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, and Jitesh Sharma play against their former team, the Mumbai Indians. What does the MI vs RCB, IPL 2026 winner prediction say? Let’s find out!

MI vs RCB, IPL 2026: Match Information

Match

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Match 20

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Date

Sunday, April 12, 2026

Time 

7:30 PM IST

Venue

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming

JioHotstar

TV Broadcast

Star Sports Network

MI vs RCB: Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

The Wankhede Stadium, over the years, has hosted some of the most memorable matches. The clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be no less than any iconic encounter hosted here. The Wankhede Stadium has been a batting paradise over the years. With some of the best batters in the tournament lining up today, there will not be any shortage of fireworks when MI take on RCB.

MI vs RCB: Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Player: Deepak Chahar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

MI vs RCB Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today in IPL 2026?

Mumbai Indians start as favourites against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Despite losing two of their first three games, the hosts for the night would have the advantage of playing at home. It is at Wankhede Stadium, where the Hardik Pandya-led side broke their opening match losing streak and defeated KKR earlier in the season. Jasprit Bumrah, who has been wicketless this season, would want to make an impact as he faces the same team he made his debut against.

MI vs RCB Winner Prediction, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians (MI)

IPL 2026 Prediction: Will Virat Kohli score the most runs in MI vs RCB?

Virat Kohli is expected to score the most runs in the MI vs RCB clash in IPL 2026. The right-handed batter has been an exceptional player for his team over the years. He has a sensational record at the Wankhede Stadium. In 22 games at the venue, Kohli has scored 838 runs, averaging more than 55 while striking at close to 150. 

Also Read: Mumbai Weather Forecast Now MI vs RCB: Will Rain Spoil Today’s Clash at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai? Check Updated Weather Report 12 April 2026 | IPL Match Today

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MI vs RCB, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Headline The Clash?
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