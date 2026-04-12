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Home > Sports News > Mumbai Weather Forecast Now MI vs RCB: Will Rain Spoil Today’s Clash at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai? Check Updated Weather Report 12 April 2026 | IPL Match Today

Mumbai Weather Forecast Now MI vs RCB: Will Rain Spoil Today’s Clash at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai? Check Updated Weather Report 12 April 2026 | IPL Match Today

Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 20 of the ongoing IPL 2026 on Sunday, April 12. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MI will host RCB. (Photo Credits: X)
MI will host RCB. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 12, 2026 15:07:23 IST

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Mumbai Weather Forecast Now MI vs RCB: Will Rain Spoil Today’s Clash at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai? Check Updated Weather Report 12 April 2026 | IPL Match Today

A high-voltage drama can be expected at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening as Mumbai Indians are will be hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru today (April 12). Both teams are coming into this game after defeats in their previous matches and will be eager to return to winning ways. RCB suffered a defeat against Rajasthan Royals but are still sitting at number three in the points table. MI, on the other side, are at 8 with just one win and two points from three matches in the kitty. 

MI vs RCB IPL 2026: How Will Be The Mumbai Weather?

The weather in Mumbai for the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match on April 12 is expected to be very hot during the day.

In the morning and afternoon, temperatures will be around 38°C, but it may feel closer to 41°C due to strong sunlight and dry conditions. It will be bright and sunny, with very little relief from the heat.

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By the evening, when the match begins, conditions are expected to improve. The temperature will drop to around 29°C, although it may feel like 32°C. Overall, the weather will be warm but more comfortable for players and fans.

The sky will remain completely clear, with no clouds at all. There is no chance of rain or thunderstorms, ensuring a full match without interruptions. A light north-westerly breeze of around 13 km/h is expected, which may provide slight relief.

In summary, while the daytime heat will be intense, the evening conditions for the match look ideal, with clear skies and dry weather throughout.

MI vs RCB IPL 2026: How Will the Pitch Play At Wankhede Stadium?

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium for the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match is expected to be batting-friendly, with some help for bowlers early on.

The surface should offer good pace and bounce, allowing batters to play their shots freely once they settle. However, it may not be easy at the start, as fast bowlers could get some swing with the new ball in the initial overs.

Pacers who hit the deck hard are likely to benefit from the extra bounce. As the match goes on, the pitch is expected to become better for batting, with the ball coming nicely onto the bat.

Spinners may not get much assistance early, and while there could be a bit of turn later, they are unlikely to play a major role.

Given these conditions, the toss will be important, with teams likely to prefer bowling first.

MI vs RCB, IPL 2026: What Would Be the Probable Playing XIs?

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, AM Ghazanfar

Impact Player: Sherfane Rutherford

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (C), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 
Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

Impact Player: Venkatesh Iyer

MI vs RCB, IPL 2026: Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Satvik Deswal

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah, Sherfane Rutherford, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Mayank Markande, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Also Read: MI vs RCB Predicted XI: Jacob Bethell To Replace Phil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer To Continue As Impact Player? | Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL Match Today

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Tags: CricketCricket newsIPL 2026ipl 2026 newsIPL 2026 updatesMI VS RCBMI vs RCB weather reportMumbai WeatherrainRCB vs MIRCB vs MI weatherWankhede Stadium

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Mumbai Weather Forecast Now MI vs RCB: Will Rain Spoil Today’s Clash at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai? Check Updated Weather Report 12 April 2026 | IPL Match Today

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Mumbai Weather Forecast Now MI vs RCB: Will Rain Spoil Today’s Clash at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai? Check Updated Weather Report 12 April 2026 | IPL Match Today
Mumbai Weather Forecast Now MI vs RCB: Will Rain Spoil Today’s Clash at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai? Check Updated Weather Report 12 April 2026 | IPL Match Today
Mumbai Weather Forecast Now MI vs RCB: Will Rain Spoil Today’s Clash at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai? Check Updated Weather Report 12 April 2026 | IPL Match Today
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