IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Return Date Revealed? Massive Boost For Chennai Super Kings After RCB Loss; Dewald Brevis Update Inside

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might just have to invoke their trump card to change the dipping fortunes of their side. Notably, Chennai Super Kings have suffered back-to-back defeats, and the Midas touch of MS Dhoni might just be their recipe for success in the remaining 12 matches in IPL 2026. The fans of the franchise can breathe a sigh of relief as Dhoni is likely to undergo a fitness test in the coming days, a report in the Indian Express suggested.

Despite CSK not providing any official update on Dhoni yet, the 44-year-old has reportedly been ruled out of IPL 2026 for the first two weeks due to a calf strain. It has also been reported that the wicketkeeper-batter has been undergoing rehabilitation in Chennai and has opted against travelling with the side for away matches.

MS Dhoni’s Return On Cards For This Match?

The report in the Indian Express stated that if Dhoni is able to pass the fitness test, his return in the lineup could be a certainty. There are already rumours around that the ongoing edition will indeed be his last one.

However, the report has also added that Dhoni’s return will not be rushed in any sense to accommodate the franchise’s needs.

CSK, the champions of IPL five times, are currently at the bottom of the points table, having lost all three matches.

The team led by Ruturaj Gaikwad started their IPL 2026 season with an eight-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals (RR), followed by a five-wicket loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The ex-CSK captain has experienced his share of injuries lately. Dhoni had surgery on his knee after CSK’s victorious IPL season in 2023. He participated in IPL 2024 despite a leg muscle tear, which compelled him to bat lower in the order.

So far, the 44-year-old has participated in 278 IPL games and has accumulated 5,439 runs with an average of 38.30 and a strike-rate of 137.45. He has achieved 24 half-centuries.

Dewald Brevis – a certainty for the CSK vs DC match

South Africa’s Dewald Brevis has not played for CSK in their first three games of IPL 2026 because of a side strain. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming expressed confidence in Brevis playing in Saturday’s game against DC.

“We hope he is going to be right for the next game. We have five days between the next game. We have been conservative, and hopefully, these next five days go as well as we have planned, and he is ready to go,” Fleming said.

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