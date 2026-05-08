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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 8 After DC vs KKR— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 8 After DC vs KKR— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Check the updated IPL 2026 points table after Match 51. KKR climbs to 7th place with a massive win over DC, led by Finn Allen’s explosive century.

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 8 After DC vs KKR— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC (Image source: X)
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 8 After DC vs KKR— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC (Image source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 23:32 IST

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 8 After DC vs KKR— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoff race intensified on Friday, May 8, 2026, as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered a dominant eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 51 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Chasing a target of 143, KKR opener Finn Allen decimated the Delhi bowling attack, smashing an unbeaten century (100 off 47 balls)* to guide his team home with 34 balls to spare. This win marks KKR’s fourth consecutive victory, helping them leapfrog DC in the standings and keeping their playoff dreams alive. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals’ campaign has hit a major roadblock, as they now face a mathematical struggle to reach the final four.

IPL 2026 Points Table: Updated Standings (May 8, 2026)

Pos Team P W L NR Pts NRR
1 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 7 4 0 14 +0.737
2 Punjab Kings 10 6 3 1 13 +0.571
3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 6 4 0 12 +1.234
4 Rajasthan Royals 10 6 4 0 12 +0.510
5 Gujarat Titans 10 6 4 0 12 -0.147
6 Chennai Super Kings 10 5 5 0 10 +0.151
7 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 5 1 9 -0.169
8 Delhi Capitals 11 4 7 0 8 -1.154
9 Mumbai Indians 10 3 7 0 6 -0.649
10 Lucknow Super Giants 10 3 7 0 6 -0.934

KKR Climb To 7th Place After Finn Allen’s Masterclass 

Kolkata Knight Riders have emerged as the “dark horses” of the second half of the season. Their win against Delhi Capitals was powered by Finn Allen, whose maiden IPL hundred featured 10 towering sixes. The victory helped KKR move from 8th to 7th position, now sitting with 9 points from 10 games. With a much-improved Net Run Rate (-0.169), Ajinkya Rahane’s men are breathing down the necks of Chennai Super Kings. If KKR wins their remaining four games, they could potentially reach 17 points, making them a massive threat to the current top four.

Delhi Capitals Struggle As Playoff Hopes Fade

It was a night to forget for Axar Patel and his Delhi side. After opting to bat first, DC struggled on a slow Kotla surface, posting a sub-par total of 142/8. While Pathum Nissanka (50) and Ashutosh Sharma (39) provided some resistance, the middle-order collapse against KKR’s spin duo of Sunil Narine (1/17) and Anukul Roy (2/31) proved fatal. With 7 losses in 11 games, DC remains at 8th place with 8 points. They can now only reach a maximum of 14 points, a tally that rarely guarantees a playoff spot in the 10-team format.

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 8 After DC vs KKR— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 8 After DC vs KKR— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 8 After DC vs KKR— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 8 After DC vs KKR— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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