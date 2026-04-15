IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Out Of MI vs PBKS Clash? Mumbai Indians Tight-Lipped On Star Batter’s Injury Update

IPL 2026: The Mumbai Indians camp is in a state of uncertainty as the Paltans get ready for their big game against the Punjab Kings on Thursday, April 16. The five-time champions are currently most worried about the health of their veteran opener, Rohit Sharma. After a scare with his hamstring during Monday’s high-intensity chase against the Royal Challengers, Cricbuzz says that the star batter was not at the team’s optional practice session on Tuesday in Bengaluru.

The fact that the Mumbai Indians management hasn’t said anything about the injury’s official status has only made people wonder more. Rohit Sharma did not go to the stadium with the rest of the team for the training drills. This shows that the medical staff is putting rest and recovery first. Fans are now wondering if the “Hitman” will play at the Wankhede Stadium or if the team will be more careful with him so he is ready for the end of the tournament.

What Happened To Rohit Sharma?

Rohit Sharma hurt himself while trying to get a quick single in the sixth over of the chase against RCB. After a short talk with the physiotherapist, he left the game with 19 runs off 13 balls before Suryakumar Yadav took over.

But MI fans can still be hopeful. Reports say that Rohit Sharma had X-rays after his first medical exam and they did not show any signs of a muscle tear. A hamstring strain is never good, but it’s a huge relief that it didn’t tear. It likely means that the injury is just a minor strain or really bad cramps. The management isn’t saying anything, even though the scan results were good. They probably won’t decide for sure until the morning of the game.

What if Rohit Sharma doesn’t play in the MI vs. PBKS game?

If Rohit Sharma is out, it makes things harder for the team to plan. Quinton de Kock is a world-class opening option who is sitting on the bench. If he were to play, the overseas balance would have to change. It would probably mean giving up a specialist overseas finisher or a death bowler to bring in the South African veteran. This is a trade-off that management might not want to make right now because of how the team is set up.

The top order hasn’t been the only thing that’s been a problem for the Mumbai Indians this season. Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and captain Hardik Pandya have had trouble being consistent in the middle order. Without Rohit Sharma at the top to keep things steady, these three are under a lot of pressure to do well. On paper, the team looks strong, but on the pitch, they haven’t been able to finish like they used to.

Is Rohit Sharma going to play in the MI vs. PBKS game?

It may come down to Rohit Sharma himself to make the final choice. He knows his body better than anyone else because he has a lot of experience. He will probably decide if he is comfortable enough to compete without the risk of making the strain worse and turning it into a long-term injury.

The Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings game is still a high-stakes battle, and one man could change everything. This Thursday, fans will be watching the toss closely, hoping to see their star opener make it to the team sheet.

Rohit Sharma FAQs

What’s the most recent news about Rohit Sharma’s injury?

On Monday, during the chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rohit Sharma hurt his hamstring. He missed the optional practice session on Tuesday, but medical reports and X-rays show that there is no muscle tear. This means that the injury is probably just a small strain or the result of severe cramping.

Is Rohit Sharma going to play in the MI vs. PBKS game on April 16?

The Mumbai Indians management has not yet officially said that he is available. The final choice is likely to be made either the morning of the game or at the toss. As a safety measure to avoid a long-term injury, the team might decide to give him a break.

Who could take Rohit Sharma’s place in the playing XI?

If the “Hitman” is out, South African opener Quinton de Kock is the best choice to take his place. But MI would have to give up an overseas spot somewhere else if they wanted to add De Kock, which could hurt their bowling or finishing strength.

What caused the injury?

Rohit Sharma hurt himself in the sixth over of the game against RCB while trying to get a quick single. People saw him holding his hamstring, and after a short talk with the team doctor, he decided to retire hurt after scoring 19 runs in 13 balls.

Where is the 24th match between MI and PBKS taking place?

The game will take place on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

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