IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Etches Name in Record Books, Becomes First Capped Player to…

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma etched his name in record books after becoming the first capped player to feature in all 19 editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sharma was included in the Playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede stadium on Sunday. Overall, Rohit is the second player to feature in all 19 editions of the cash-rich league, the other one being Virat Kohli. Kohli played in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League as an uncapped player.

Rohit made his international debut for India against Ireland during an ODI match in Belfast on June 23, 2007, and played his first T20I match on September 19, 2007.

Before joining Mumbai Indians, Rohit had played for Deccan Chargers and was a part of the side that lifted the cup in the second edition. In 45 matches that he played for the Chargers, Rohit hit 1170 runs at an average of 30.78 and a strike-rate of over 131. He struck eight fifties.

The right-handed batter then joined MI in 2011 and has been a part of the side since then, also leading the side to five IPL titles. In 228 matches, Rohit has amassed 5876 runs scoring 39 fifties and a couple of hundreds.

Rohit Sharma Bid Adieu to T20Is

While he has continued playing in the IPL, Rohit has bid adieu to the T20Is after leading India to the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph in Barbados. With this win, India ended the ICC trophy drought. The Men in Blue had last won an ICC trophy back in 2013 after lifting the cup in the Champions trophy under MS Dhoni.

India then followed the 2024 triumph with a Champions Trophy win in 2025 and the a T20 World Cup win in 2026. Rohit became the third captain to win a World Cup for India. In T20Is, Rohit has scored 4231 runs in 159 matches. Sharma has notched up five hundreds in T20Is and 32 fifties.

Mumbai Indians’ playing XI for IPL 2026 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, Allah Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

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