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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Continue to Suffer Injury Blows as Another Star Batter Likely to Miss Initial Phase

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Continue to Suffer Injury Blows as Another Star Batter Likely to Miss Initial Phase

The injury to Dewald Brevis can be a major blow for CSK as the South African batter is expected to be a starter in the batting line-up. Last season, the 22-year-old’s inclusion proved instantly effective for the team.

CSK have been struggling with injury concerns. (Photo Credits: X)
CSK have been struggling with injury concerns. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 29, 2026 19:54:22 IST

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IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Continue to Suffer Injury Blows as Another Star Batter Likely to Miss Initial Phase

The Chennai Super Kings have suffered another massive blow after South Africa batter Dewald Brevis will miss the starting two-three matches as per reports. According to the latest reports, South Africa’s emerging batter, Dewald Brevis, is likely to miss the first two to three games due to a side strain injury.

There are no official announcements from the franchise so far. 

The Super Kings are scheduled to begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on Monday in Guwahati and the latest injury concern has just come a day before the match. 

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MS Dhoni Likely to Miss 6 Matches

Earlier, CSK also suffered a massive blow when the reports suggested that wicket-keeper batter MS Dhoni will be out of action till April last week. Dhoni has suffered a calf strain in practice that could keep him out for around three weeks. Chennai Super Kings had earlier made the announcement that Dhoni will be sitting out for first two weeks. The official statement from CSK said, “MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain.”

If the reports are to be believed then, Dhoni will miss the matches against Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, the high-voltage clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

Who Can Come in XI?

With two players likely to miss the first two-three matches, wicket-keeper batter Kartik Sharma might get a chance along side Prashant Veer purely as batters. Sanju Samson is likely to keep wickets in Dhoni’s absence. While he would be taking up duties behind the stumps, Sanju is also in a brilliant form and would open the innings for the side along with Ruturaj Gaikwad. 

A Look at CSK’s Probable XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Shivam Dube, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmed (O), Matt Henry (O)

Impact Player: Spencer Johnson (O)

SQUAD: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Kartik Sharma, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Zak Foulkes, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Gurjapneet Singh, Akeal Hosein, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar

Also Read: No Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni Clash in Indian Premier League — How Many Matches Will ‘Thala’ Miss for CSK This Season? Full List Inside

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IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Continue to Suffer Injury Blows as Another Star Batter Likely to Miss Initial Phase

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IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Continue to Suffer Injury Blows as Another Star Batter Likely to Miss Initial Phase

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IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Continue to Suffer Injury Blows as Another Star Batter Likely to Miss Initial Phase
IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Continue to Suffer Injury Blows as Another Star Batter Likely to Miss Initial Phase
IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Continue to Suffer Injury Blows as Another Star Batter Likely to Miss Initial Phase
IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Continue to Suffer Injury Blows as Another Star Batter Likely to Miss Initial Phase

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