IPL 2026 Schedule: Lucknow Super Giants First Phase Fixtures Revealed; Rishabh Pant to Face Delhi Capitals on This Date

The first-phase schedule for the Indian Premier League 2026 has been announced. It is set to start on March 28, when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be up against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are gearing up once again for the Indian Premier League (IPL) before the dream of lifting the trophy is achieved. Pant-led the LSG, they were predicted to showcase some exemplary performances, but that didn’t happen as they missed the playoffs.

Lucknow Super Giants Schedule

Lucknow Super Giants will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against the Delhi Capitals on April 1 in Lucknow. They will then travel to Hyderabad to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. Following that, they will face the Kolkata Knight Riders before returning home to play against the Gujarat Titans.

Opposition Date Venue Time Delhi Capitals 1 April 2026 Lucknow 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 April 2026 Hyderabad 3:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders 9 April 2026 Kolkata 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans

12 April 2026 Lucknow 3:30 PM

Lucknow Super Giants: Key Players

LSG had their share of highs and lows during the season; besides, injuries to some of their key bowlers also impacted them. The team ended the season in seventh spot of the points table with six wins and eight losses in 14 matches. Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram’s opening combination was the major positive for them as these two almost always managed to give good starts.

However, the middle order failed to build on the good starts significantly with heavy hitters like Rishabh Pant and David Miller. On the bowling front, Ravi Bishnoi was not able to meet deliveries, while Digvesh Rathi took over and flourished.

Pacers Avesh Khan and Mayank Yadav had to be sidelined for majority of the season due to injuries and this, in a matter of reason, left LSG very short in the bowling department, as far as their squad is concerned they chose to do the mini shuffle in their IPL 2026 auction after Mohammed Shami trading and David Miller and Ravi Bishnoi releasing to the seasoned players.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL 2026 squad

Rishabh Pant(C), Aiden Markram, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Arshin Kulkarni, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ayush Badoni, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan.

Also Read:

SRH IPL 2026 Schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad First Phase Fixtures, Dates, Venues— SRH vs RCB On THIS Date