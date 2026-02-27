IPL 2026 Set To Be Delayed Due To Elections; New Start Date Revealed

IPL 2026 Start Date: The cricket fans around the world are currently enjoying the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026; however, one of the most loved tournaments awaits. The 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to return with yet another action-packed season.

The Indian Premier League remains one of the most thrilling franchise leagues in world cricket. And now, the countdown has officially begun for IPL 2026, and the fans just can’t wait for another exciting season to begin.

IPL 2026 Start and Final Dates Confirmed:

Well, the wait is finally over. The cricket lovers can finally mark their calendars now, as the important dates are out. The IPL 2026 season will kick off on March 28th, 2026, and the final showdown will take place on May 31st, 2026.

Initially, the Board of Control for Cricket in India had informed franchises that the tournament would start on March 26. However, according to the latest reports from ESPNcricinfo, the IPL 2026 has been delayed slightly because of political reasons.

Now, the revised dates have been announced, pushing the start back by two days. However, the date of the IPL 2026 final is unchanged.

Why Was The IPL 2026 Delayed?

The delay in IPL 2026 is linked to the upcoming assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu. The IPL Governing Council is expected to meet next week to decide the release of fixtures. The complete schedule of IPL fixtures was not announced because of the election dates.

The clash of election dates and matches matters because three franchises are directly affected. Kolkata Knight Riders play their home games in Kolkata, Chennai Super Kings are based in Chennai, and Guwahati in Assam serves as the second home venue for Rajasthan Royals.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Play the Opening Match:

It has to be noted that the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will kick off the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League. Though, their opponent for the opening match is yet to be confirmed.

ALSO READ: Rinku Singh Bids Tearful Farewell To Father, Leaves T20 World Cup Midway – Watch Video