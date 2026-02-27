LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026 Set To Be Delayed Due To Elections; New Start Date Revealed

IPL 2026 Set To Be Delayed Due To Elections; New Start Date Revealed

IPL 2026 will now begin on March 28 instead of March 26 after a slight delay linked to upcoming state elections. The final remains scheduled for May 31, with the full fixture list expected soon.

IPL 2026 Set To Be Delayed Due To Elections; New Start Date Revealed | Image Source - Instagram/@iplt20
IPL 2026 Set To Be Delayed Due To Elections; New Start Date Revealed | Image Source - Instagram/@iplt20

Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: February 27, 2026 21:07:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026 Set To Be Delayed Due To Elections; New Start Date Revealed

IPL 2026 Start Date: The cricket fans around the world are currently enjoying the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026; however, one of the most loved tournaments awaits. The 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to return with yet another action-packed season. 

The Indian Premier League remains one of the most thrilling franchise leagues in world cricket. And now, the countdown has officially begun for IPL 2026, and the fans just can’t wait for another exciting season to begin.

IPL 2026 Start and Final Dates Confirmed:

Well, the wait is finally over. The cricket lovers can finally mark their calendars now, as the important dates are out. The IPL 2026 season will kick off on March 28th, 2026, and the final showdown will take place on May 31st, 2026.

Initially, the Board of Control for Cricket in India had informed franchises that the tournament would start on March 26. However, according to the latest reports from ESPNcricinfo, the IPL 2026 has been delayed slightly because of political reasons. 

Now, the revised dates have been announced, pushing the start back by two days. However, the date of the IPL 2026 final is unchanged.

Why Was The IPL 2026 Delayed?

The delay in IPL 2026 is linked to the upcoming assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu. The IPL Governing Council is expected to meet next week to decide the release of fixtures. The complete schedule of IPL fixtures was not announced because of the election dates. 

The clash of election dates and matches matters because three franchises are directly affected. Kolkata Knight Riders play their home games in Kolkata, Chennai Super Kings are based in Chennai, and Guwahati in Assam serves as the second home venue for Rajasthan Royals.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Play the Opening Match:

It has to be noted that the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will kick off the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League. Though, their opponent for the opening match is yet to be confirmed.

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 9:07 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BCCI IPL updateIndian Premier League 2026IPL 2026 fixturesipl 2026 scheduleipl 2026 start dateIPL delayedIPL election impactIPL latest newsIPL March 28 startIPL political reasons

Thadayam Web Series OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Samuthirakani’s Tamil Crime Thriller Exploring The Mystery Of 77 Chilling Murders

